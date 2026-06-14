How Many Tablespoons Are In A Typical Packet Of Taco Seasoning?

Maybe you're making tacos or taco salad or want to add some flavor to your favorite meal, and if you haven't tried taco seasoning in your burgers, you're missing out. But when your recipe calls for a certain number of tablespoons of taco seasoning, it helps to know how many packets you may need to buy to create your meal.

Taco seasoning packets from popular brands, such as Old El Paso, Cholula, and McCormick typically come in one-ounce packets. Now, the thing about dry ounces to tablespoons conversion is it varies depending on the ingredient. One ounce of sugar and one ounce of flour, for example, have different tablespoon equivalents due to differing density. For a standard one-ounce taco seasoning packet, the tablespoon equivalent should be about three tablespoons.

Some brands, like Trader Joe's and Siete's, sell taco seasoning in packets of about 1.3 ounces, which is roughly four tablespoons. If you don't want to rely on a rough average, check the back of the seasoning packet for serving size details — it will generally be in teaspoons, and the label will indicate how many servings sizes are in a packet. To help determine how many tablespoons are in the packet, multiply the teaspoon number with the serving size and then convert that into tablespoons (there are three teaspoons in a tablespoon). For example, there are about 12 teaspoons in Cholula's taco seasoning packet, so therefore there are four tablespoons.