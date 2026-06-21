4 Ordering Tips For The Best Papa Johns Pizza

Papa John's has been slinging pizza for over four decades, so the chain knows a thing or two about building a satisfying pie. In addition to specialty pizzas like its Tuscan Six Cheese and Hawaiian BBQ Chicken, customers also have a wild number of customization options at their disposal. According to the chain's website, you can choose from multiple crusts, sauces, doneness levels, and cheese quantities. That got us thinking: How can we tweak a Papa John's pie for the ultimate in pizza satisfaction?

With these ordering tips, you can enjoy a crispier crust or experiment with a different type of sauce to create a new flavor profile. You can also ask for a special cut (perfect for parties) or spice up your pie with one of the chain's flavorful extras, such as anchovies. While these options are available for online orders, we can't verify that every single shop will be able to honor all special requests. And if it's your first time patronizing this pizza chain, allow us to recommend 11 essential tips for ordering from Papa John's.