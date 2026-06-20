9 Items That Disappeared From Texas Roadhouse's Menu

Today, those glorious cinnamon-butter rolls are the hallmark of the Texas Roadhouse experience. Back in the day, though, its most identifiable trait was arguably the peanuts. Dubbed "floor peanuts" thanks to the tradition of crushing the shells underfoot, these snacks used to come by the bucketful. You'd sit down at a table and there would be a bucket of nuts waiting for you, which is an experience you probably won't find elsewhere. No matter how long you'd wait for your server or your meal, your hunger was staved off both by the nuts and the fun of smashing them on the ground — something mom would never let you do at home.

It isn't hard to see why this tradition was eventually halted. First of all ... what a mess. Cleaning up all those shells meant lots of extra work for the staff that just feels unnecessary. Peanuts are also one of the most common allergens, and when they're in open air and scattered all over the place, it becomes a health nightmare for anyone with allergies, and a legal pitfall for the company. Actually, Texas Roadhouse even faced a lawsuit from a customer who slipped on the shells and got hurt. Then COVID arrived and the peanut plug was pulled for good. Depending on the location you visit now, peanuts might come bagged or upon request only, but the all-you-can-eat nuts are gone for good.