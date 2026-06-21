Where To Find The Best Sit-Down Restaurant Cheeseburgers In The US

When you're in the mood for a truly fine cheeseburger and not even the best fast-food cheeseburger will suffice, you need to know where to go and what you'll find on the menu. The bounty of sit-down restaurants that pride themselves on slinging some of the country's best and boldest cheeseburgers ensures a peak experience for discerning diners, whether you rock a simple cheddar-topped single patty or you favor a deluxe multi-patty gourmet structure done up with all the bells and whistles. Even with the difference between international and American-style burgers, you can find domestic cheeseburgers that stretch this hearty food form into the realm of decadence with just a few smooth moves.

So where can you go in the States to find the best sit-down restaurant cheeseburgers the nation has to offer? We aimed our food-seeking telescope in the direction of some of the buzziest locales in the country and came up with a cheeseburger catalog meant to make readers drool. Diners, grills, bars, and chophouses were all fair game. From coast to coast and border to border, we rounded up high-stepping spots, humble historic diners, and many other spots in between. Take a spin through the places where a sit-down restaurant cheeseburger becomes peak dining, and see how long you can resist the urge to dig in.