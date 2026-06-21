Where To Find The Best Sit-Down Restaurant Cheeseburgers In The US
When you're in the mood for a truly fine cheeseburger and not even the best fast-food cheeseburger will suffice, you need to know where to go and what you'll find on the menu. The bounty of sit-down restaurants that pride themselves on slinging some of the country's best and boldest cheeseburgers ensures a peak experience for discerning diners, whether you rock a simple cheddar-topped single patty or you favor a deluxe multi-patty gourmet structure done up with all the bells and whistles. Even with the difference between international and American-style burgers, you can find domestic cheeseburgers that stretch this hearty food form into the realm of decadence with just a few smooth moves.
So where can you go in the States to find the best sit-down restaurant cheeseburgers the nation has to offer? We aimed our food-seeking telescope in the direction of some of the buzziest locales in the country and came up with a cheeseburger catalog meant to make readers drool. Diners, grills, bars, and chophouses were all fair game. From coast to coast and border to border, we rounded up high-stepping spots, humble historic diners, and many other spots in between. Take a spin through the places where a sit-down restaurant cheeseburger becomes peak dining, and see how long you can resist the urge to dig in.
Rootstock Bar — Chicago, IL
Chicagoans know their best bet for a premium cheeseburger is Rootstock Bar, a wine bar that whets customers' appetites with some of the best beef and cheese in the city. Humboldt Park is home to this earthy sit-down spot where the concept of a cheeseburger turns dining into moments worth remembering — and repeating. Where else can you get a burger made from local producer Slagel Farms' dry-aged beef, dressed to the hilt with bacon aioli, aged cheddar, and cucumbers turned into pickles on the premises? It's the height of burger extravagance, and it's one of the most affordable plates on the menu. How do they do it?
Excited patrons love sharing the news about Rootstock and its inimitable cheeseburger creation. Instagram posts from overwhelmed fans describe it as pause-worthy, with a juicy, steak-like taste and texture that tell you you're not eating an ordinary cheeseburger. Reviewers on Reddit and TripAdvisor speak in superlatives about the treasure of a burger they've found in this friendly pub and the lingering impression it leaves. And if TikTok foodies can be believed, this truly is the best cheeseburger in the Windy City; video clips showing off the pink interior of a medium-rare burger may inspire a wave of food tourism Chicago should get ready for.
(773) 292-1616
954 North California Ave., Chicago, IL 60622
4 Charles Prime Rib — New York, NY
At 4 Charles Prime Rib in NYC, the humble cheeseburger is elevated to the level of gourmet art. The atmosphere is woody and burnished with a historic patina that makes the dining room feel like the toniest spot in Manhattan, the perfect setting to enjoy a cheeseburger that carries itself with elegance. It's been hailed as one of the best burgers in the city, which is a mighty big claim; if double wagyu beef patties with a perfect sear and an abundance of cheese counts as the best, it just might be true. The white glove service shown on the website menu indicates that this is a one-of-a-kind experience for the truest cheeseburger lovers to sink their teeth into and savor with relish (even if that isn't one of the toppings).
The space here is snug and the atmosphere lush, the ideal setting for digging into a cheeseburger that comes with its own butler service. You can top it with an egg or bacon, or both if you want to be extra about it — and considering where you're dining, you probably will. But beware, cheeseburger lovers: This one comes with a steep price tag, somewhere in the vicinity of $40 (the extras take it over the $50 mark). Yelp reviewers speak about it as a pinnacle expression of the cheeseburger template, so it's likely worth the extra spend.
(212) 561-5992
4 Charles St., New York, NY 10014
Le Rond — Miami, FL
Stop and appreciate the cleverness of Le Rond, a burger restaurant whose chic French name translates to round or circle. With cheeseburgers made from dry-aged beef and a menu that keeps the selections trim and burger-centric, this Miami eatery maintains focus by serving nothing but burgers and sides, with shakes and sodas for a nostalgic kick. Everything is given the gourmet French treatment, which should make it clear that you aren't getting the best (or worst) of the In-N-Out Burger menu here ... though the menu does include a copycat of the famous animal-style fries. Le Rond strives for burger excellence, and it seems the eatery comes pretty darn close.
Customers share their enchantment with burgers such as the Frenchie, where brie is the cheese of choice, with one Yelp reviewer rating Le Rond's "high quality ingredients and rich, bold flavors" across the range of burgers. One patron even longed to give the spot a 20/10 rating, which is mathematically impossible, but the enthusiasm explains itself. A visitor from Italy popped up on TripAdvisor to weigh in on these cheeseburgers, stating confidently that Le Rond served the best burgers he'd had in his U.S. adventures. Even if the atmosphere could be a little less stuffy, the cheeseburgers are the main attraction and can be enjoyed even in a somewhat staid setting.
500 S Pointe Dr., Miami, FL 33139
Brown's Diner — Nashville, TN
Not only does Brown's Diner in Nashville hold claim on the city's oldest beer license, it also serves up a righteous cheeseburger, served with a generous splash of historic charm. A vintage trolley car heralds the entrance at this quaint burger hut that's been in operation since 1927, turning classic diner bites into an historic local sensation where the cheeseburger is a must-have. And what a cheeseburger it is: tall and juicy with a fluffy bun from nearby Charpier's Bakery (another local favorite), with tomatoes on onions under the patty and glistening American cheese languishing on top. Pickle slices pinned to the top with a fancy toothpick let diners decide whether or not to add tingle to their burger.
The diner is a piece of Nashville history, racking up numerous awards for Best Cheeseburger in its decades of service. The overwhelming opinion from TripAdvisor reviewers is that the charm and the cheeseburgers are definite draws. You'll even find TikTok food folk who rank it as just below the gourmet level — high praise for a downhome diner, and probably just the right level of fantastic for a cheeseburger at a sit-down restaurant. It beats a simple smash burger made at home any day of the week.
(615) 269-5509
2102 Blair Blvd., Nashville, TN 37212
Black Tap Craft Burgers and Beer — Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas has cheeseburgers a-plenty on its glittering strip, but some of the finest examples exist at Black Tap Craft Burgers and Beer. The boast of craft-style quality in the name of this restaurant in the Venetian Resort isn't just lip service; the award-winning burgers on the menu also deliver taste bud service, in the form of burgers that aim for perfection. Make time for a thick stack here: You don't want to miss the surest bet on the Sin City burger scene.
The Wagyu burger gets love from the crowd, and truffle burgers with havarti cheese and parmesan are part of the deal for diners who like a high-end touch to their patties. If anyone from Black Tap is checking into the Yelp reviews for signs of success, hearing patrons call the patties "incredibly flavorful and perfectly juicy" is bound to be a mood lifter. Those in line for a trip to the Strip should definitely drop in for a cheeseburger that may take the edge off of any losses incurred at the poker table.
Black Tap Craft Burgers and Beer
(702) 414-2337
3355 S Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89109
The Butcher's Table — Seattle, WA
Pull up a seat at The Butcher's Table in Seattle to taste the Pacific Northwest's take on the restaurant-style cheeseburger, featuring tender ribeye steak that's treated like burger royalty. Gooey Monterey Jack cheese cradles tangy pickled onion, with a swipe of fancy Dijon aioli to make things zesty. The combination is a lunchtime specialty that locals know as a cheeseburger that beats the competition. Served with fries made with traditional beef tallow, it becomes a must-have midday meal that leaves customers wondering how a cheeseburger could be so satisfying.
Succulent Wagyu ribeye burgers are the base of the cheeseburger patties customers clamor for. One photo on the restaurant's Instagram feed shows a previous special topped with Hen of the Woods mushrooms — a premium pick that practically doubles the thickness of the meat — as well as a Peppers and Potato Chip burger that looks like edible sculpture and the Three-Alarm Hot Links burger, featuring a sliced sausage sitting between patty and bun. When a Yelp reviewer calls your burger the best they've ever had, you know you're doing something right.
(206) 209-5990
2121 Westlake Ave., Seattle, WA 98121
The Melt — San Francisco, CA
The Melt is a modest chain that makes the traditional burger joint look like a culinary celebration, providing San Francisco some of the nation's best beef and cheese pile-ups that spill out of the bun on all sides. There's no burger on the menu that doesn't feature gooey cheese in some form, with accents of bacon and barbecue sauce, mushrooms and Swiss cheese, and even jalapeños and avocados to mix things up. Vegetarians can huddle up with an Impossible patty or two to turn their Meltburger into a meat-free situation. There's no option on the menu that looks anything less than supremely delicious.
If a cheeseburger can make a customer's taste buds dance with happiness, like a review on an Instagram post from The Melt proclaims, there's no question the formula is working. In fact, the comments on almost every post are like a love letter to this joint's juicy burgers. One Yelp reviewer describes the BBQ bacon Meltburger as a best-in-life burger, while others praise the gooeyness of the cheese in general.
A customer's glowing Yelp review inspired The Melt CEO Ralph Bower to work toward every customer loving their visit, with the company taking great pains to make the food top-level. In a YouTube interview, Bower points out that though the chain's prices may be a little higher than other restaurants, customers are okay paying more if they're getting something this incredible. It sounds like the strategy is working in the cheeseburger world.
Multiple locations
H&F Burger — Atlanta, GA
No one would blame you for thinking the initials in H&F Burger stand for "hot and fresh." Those are the two adjectives that come to mind first when this eatery's cheeseburgers appear on the table. But Holeman & Finch (the real H&F) is actually an Atlanta gastropub that knows how to pile on the flavor for a burger that doesn't disappoint. Guests have a few versions to choose from, including The Original with its two beef patties, pickles, red onion, and Kraft American cheese, and The Texas Rodeo with Angus beef, BBQ sauce, and aged cheddar. It's a straightforward approach that works wonders, making H&F Burger so confident in its burger game that the company has even shared tips for recreating its famous cheeseburger at home.
Four- and five-star reviews on Yelp stack up higher than the burgers, with customers commenting that the simplicity is what sells this spot. The sensible prices are also a crowd-pleaser, as is the James Beard status of chef Linton Hopkins, whose Hopkins & Company hospitality enterprise also includes steakhouse and chicken restaurants. The company's foundation of creating deceptively basic yet mind-blowingly delicious food makes the H&F Burger cheeseburger enjoyment a 10/10 moment that burger lovers have to try.
(404) 355-3762
675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta, GA 30308
Bub's NOLA — New Orleans, LA
The joyful circular burger sign that hangs outside of Bub's NOLA shows the wit and whimsy that awaits when you enter on your search for the best cheeseburger in the South. You'll find it in the aptly-named Bub burger, a double-dose of beef patties decorated with American cheese, sizzled onions, and a spread of bread and butter pickles made on the premises. There's a squeeze of Bub's special sauce, too, and a toasted brioche bun to hold it all together and keep your hands from getting messy. And naturally, there are variations, all of which take the next step in cheeseburger enchantment.
Adventurous souls may want to give the Peanut Bubber a spin, adding peanut butter and optional jelly to a basic cheeseburger for a unique sweet-and-savory bite. A Rodeo Adobo pairs Monterey Jack with chipotle adobo sauce for a spicy ride that gets your tongue all revved up. But even if you stick with the simple Bub burger, you'll be diving into a five-star sensation that customers rave about and can't wait to recommend to others. Not bad progress for a young burger shop that started as a pop-up project during the pandemic lock-down.
(504) 581-8054
4413 Banks St., New Orleans, LA
Dotty Dumpling's Dowry — Madison, WI
The name Dotty Dumpling's Dowry is intriguing enough to spark conversation, but once you taste the cheeseburgers at this winsome Wisconsin eatery, you'll appreciate the no-nonsense approach taken here. What everyone gets wrong about the history of burgers, Dotty Dumpling's seems to get right, keeping the blueprint on the straight and narrow with a classic bacon cheeseburger that can do no wrong. Part of the wonder comes from letting patrons customize their topping selection, resulting in unending varieties of personalized cheeseburgers.
The friendly atmosphere makes this Madison staple a perfect place to share your cheeseburger love with family or friends. Reviewers call attention to a little number called the Melting Pot – a three cheese-enveloped beef patty cradled in a soft bun, flavored with English garlic sauce. And the quality of Dotty Dowry's is nothing new; reminiscences on Facebook recall long-ago visits by diners who remember enjoying high-quality burgers as much as newcomers do. When you can keep patrons coming back for years without having to cater to the fickle whims of cheeseburger trends, why change a thing?
dottydumplingsdowry.com
(608) 259-0000
317 N Frances St., Madison, WI 53703-1970
Higher Ground Charhouse — Chapin, SC
It doesn't have to be flooding for you to head to Higher Ground Charhouse, South Carolina's home for one of the best sit-down restaurant cheeseburgers in the U.S. But you should be prepared to be deluged with fabulous flavor from a chop shop that doesn't skimp on its cheeseburger offerings. The family-owned spot offers warmth and hospitality to go with the stacked patties and fries, a perfect accent and ironic touch for burgers that come with names like Death by Bacon and Char-Nobyl.
Speaking of the Death by Bacon cheeseburger, it appears to be a hit with the culinary adrenaline junkies who visit and leave Yelp reviews singling out the recipe as a highly-recommended order. The Creaky Rocker also makes a big impression, with customers noting the sloppiness as part of the charm. A Facebook reviewer shared mouthwatering photos while pointing out the pimento-infused cheeseburger as being among the best they've tried. Even without a bun, the burger seems to create good-eating feels, making it worth the drive for a craft-style cheeseburger you can't get anywhere else.
(803) 575-8470
211 Chapin Rd., Chapin, SC 29036
The Vortex Bar & Grill — Atlanta, GA
Get swept up in the cheeseburger experience at The Vortex Bar & Grill in Atlanta and you'll be indulging in one of the best burgers in the U.S. Classic Southern hospitality meets contemporary epicurean creativity to create patty stacks that don't hold back; cheeseburger hunters are in for a wild time here. Menu options pile mac and cheese on a burger with bacon and barbecue sauce, add chipotle cream cheese and pineapple and jalapeño jelly for an inventive Hawaiian twist, and combine blue cheese with bacon and mushrooms. There's no resisting this ridiculously tempting line-up.
For some customers, a house-made relish is part of the secret recipe, which sounds like one of the best burger toppings for an establishment where novelty leads. But even the basic patty-and-cheese-on-a-bun jigsaw puzzle seems to be put together perfectly for diehard cheeseburger seekers. In total, there's a selection of 15 or so cheeseburgers that all take a different angle to give diners a ton to choose from. And the super-sized spiral-eyed skull that forms the front door is a must-see, no matter which burger you choose.
Multiple Locations
How we chose these sit-down restaurants
We started by scanning the internet for noteworthy reviews from customers about the cheeseburgers they love the most. Some like Le Rond and The Melt are cheeseburger-focused, which made it easier to narrow down early choices. They also offer a variety of cheeseburger formats, giving us plenty of meat (cheeseburger word play is fun!) to work with.
Once the easier options had been chosen, we dug deeper into the restaurant circuit to find out which restaurants make a mean cheeseburger as part of their greater menus. This led to steakhouses like 4 Charles Prime Rib and Higher Ground Charhouse. The bar and grill circuit started to reveal its selections, giving us The Vortex and Rootstock Bar, among others. And once those had been trimmed down, we found diners and old-fashioned joints like Brown's Diner and Dotty Dumpling's Dowry to finish up the list. All along the way, we followed reviews from Yelp, TripAdvisor, and social and local media where customers weighed in and affirmed their love of the burgers at each of these spots.