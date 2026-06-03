14 International Burgers That Put A Tasty Spin On The American Classic
Contrary to popular belief, burgers are not a uniquely American creation; cultures across the planet offer regional twists on the basic patty-bun-topping format we've become accustomed to. It turns out that what U.S. diners think of as a peak burger experience is just the tip of the iceberg for what's truly possible. A basic patty on a bun becomes a blank canvas for nations where mind-blowing seasonings and rule-breaking add-ons change the burger game entirely. Some of the options are easy enough to try yourself and could even make you cookout royalty in your own backyard.
If you think American burgers dressed up with cheese and bacon are at the top of the food chain, you're in for a delicious surprise when you discover how basic that combination actually is. From the zesty chimichurri burger that's become a part of the national cuisine of Argentina to the Australian burger "with the lot" that redefines the magnificent morsels that can top a simple patty, there's a whole smorgasbord of burger formats enjoyed around the globe destined to shake up your world view. And if you're game for trying some of these recipes yourself, you can give your summer cookout a global burger glow-up.
1. Ramly Burger - Malaysia
Spice lovers who've never experienced a Ramly burger from Malaysia should investigate this peppery creation pronto. It has mondo heat courtesy of Thai chilis, tempered with an umami savoriness from a generous helping of oyster sauce included in the marinade. But the best part of this international burger format may be that it comes wrapped in an omelet — yes, an omelet — that locks in juices and throws the taste and texture combination for a loop. The whole package is sandwiched between a halved bun for easy handling.
This creative shake-up was introduced in 1979 by butcher Haji Ramly Monki, a devout Muslim who brought burgers to Malaysia so he could ensure they were halal. Eventually, the enterprise became the Ramly Group and now provides patties for this highly flavorful fast food treat to stalls all around Kuala Lumpur. If it sounds like something worth trying at home, start simple with a patty wrapped in an omelet-style egg seasoned with a little sriracha sauce and see what you think.
2. Boerewors Burger - South Africa
It may be a challenge to pronounce, but when you learn what a boerewors burger is all about, you might find it's worth the trouble. This South African favorite features spicy beef or game sausage meat ("boerewors" translates to "farmer's sausage") loaded with seasonings like coriander, allspice, and nutmeg. The sausage is formed into a patty before cooking, and the finished burger is topped with chakalaka, a spicy relish consisting of onions, cabbage, canned beans, and peppers, cooked down with curry to deliver a powerful punch of flavor. A brioche bun and a slice of cheese add the finishing touches that bring a classic burger layout to the unique mix.
Though word of the boerewors burger may not have fully circulated around the U.S., it's popular enough in its South African home setting to make it on the Burger King menu. Reddit folk love boasting about this novel creation and making Americans jealous, who drool over their keyboards as they discover what they've been missing.
3. Chimichurri burger – Argentina
There's no chance you could skip an herbaceous bite of an Argentinian chimichurri burger once you know such a tasty thing exists. Traditional spices from the region transform the patty into a sumptuous slab of Argentinian beef, while a considerable swipe of hearty chimichurri on top makes diners wonder why they ever settled for standard condiments to dress up their drab burgers.
For the unindoctrinated, chimichurri is a tangy chutney-like topping made from fresh herbs like parsley, oregano, and cilantro, tempered with red wine vinegar and shallots and given a zap of heat, courtesy of fresh garlic and crushed red pepper. It's a sauce that goes with everything, and you can whip it up without having to splurge on unusual ingredients.
The finished burger may also contain more familiar bits and bobs like tomatoes and cheese, as long as there's a healthy dollop of chimichurri to finish it all off. The blend of flavors takes a simple burger build into the realm of heavenly international fare, fancy enough to impress your guests at a burger party, yet welcoming enough for even the pickiest eater to dig into.
4. X-Tudo burger – Brazil
There's no denying the maximalist spirit of the X-Tudo burger from Brazil. The name itself means "with everything" and it invites pretty much anything in your fridge to the party. It's no exaggeration, either; this taller-than-average order can include options like sausage, eggs, chicken, and shredded pork in the patty. If that's not enough to cover all the bases, there are also ham slices and a generous sprinkling of shoestring potatoes to take the toppings even further overboard.
The best part of an X-Tudo burger may be that everything you need to make your own is readily available at your usual grocery store. You can experiment with pre-cooked pork and refrigerated chicken that just needs a little heat-up to be ready. You'll have to cook up your own eggs, but a few slices of premium deli ham and a can of matchstick potato crisps from the snack aisle are easy additions to your shopping list. Set up a Brazilian loaded X-Tudo burger fixings bar at your backyard cookout and invite your favorite foodies to sample an international culinary construction that leaves nothing on the table.
5. Jerk burger – Jamaica
Burger chefs in Jamaica often apply traditional jerk seasoning blends to the burgers they make, transforming an otherwise humble patty into an island-style sensation. Think of the tongue-tingling blend of gentle heat and umami richness you love in jerk chicken and pork recipes translated to a succulent ground beef burger. With tangy citrus juices included for extra kick, this savory stack shows off the island's culinary tricks in every bite.
Since the burger itself is likely to hold plenty of fiery flavor, choosing cooler toppings like a seasoned mayo works best. Some chefs get creative and incorporate mango relish or pineapple sauces to enhance the island soul of the finished burger. But if you're a heat fiend and you don't mind extra fire between the bun, you can rest easily knowing pepper relish or sauce is equally viable.
6. Islak burger – Turkey
There's no mistaking an islak burger from Turkey for any other burger in the world once you know what this Euro-Mediterranean invention involves. Rather than factoring in tomato flavor with a slice or two and a swath of ketchup, an islak burger comes soaked in savory tomato sauce — both burger and bun — in a dish served "wet," as the locals call it. It sounds like a mess, but it tastes like heaven.
If there's anything in domestic American cuisine to compare the islak burger to, the closest might be a sloppy Joe that stays in one piece. The softness means these indulgent vittles are sold in wrappers to help customers keep their hands clean, though there's no saving their faces with so much sauce on hand. It's an Istanbul street food favorite that may look a mess, but it makes up for that by tasting like a clean winner in the global burger wars.
7. Taiwanese burger – Taiwan
For a thoroughly out-of-the-box take on what a burger can be, consider the Taiwanese burger. Unlike the usual burger blueprint, there's no patty present; instead, you get tender strips of sliced pork belly that serve as the meaty morsels at this burger's core. This is one uses the customs of local cuisine to retro-fit a burger into the culture rather than simply incorporating ingredients into a familiar burger format.
Diners in Taiwan call these street taco-sized burgers guabao or the more colorful ho-ka-ti, meaning "tiger bites pig," which may come from the puppet-like appearance of the wrapped bao encompassing slices of pork belly. Think of this one like a sideways street taco with the softest exterior and the most tender interior possible. It's a big part of employee appreciation in Taiwanese culture, doled out by bosses when the year comes to a close to commend their crew for a job well done.
8. Bicky burger – Belgium
Burger fans in Belgium have long known the pleasures of an unusual creation called a Bicky burger. This wonderwork consists of a chicken or pork patty that's deep-fried, giving the meat a crispy exterior and sealing in the succulent juices. It sounds like the oil runs deep in this dense burger, but that could be a good thing if you're a fan of a greasier bite.
This is no accidental delight, either; Bicky Burger is actually a Belgian fast food chain that slings these treats to a public who either loves them or hates them. Different locations may mean a difference in quality, but the basic Bicky structure is the same: a crispy, juicy patty, fried onions, Bicky Ketchup, and Bicky Sauce (similar to mustard). So while it isn't going to top anyone's healthy eating list, it's an intriguing spin on what an American fast food burger offers without drifting too far from the basic formula.
9. Banh Mi burger – Vietnam
Grill masters in Vietnam turn what could have been an ordinary burger into a tribute to the nation's beloved dish, the classic banh mi sandwich. The banh mi burger format is a welcome reintroduction to how a burger can be built, utilizing a crisped-up brioche bun as a cradle for a juicy pork patty and fixings that max out the range of flavors you're used to tasting on a burger.
When considering the best and worst burger toppings for your patty situation, you'll want to put the pickled veggies that come with a banh mi burger near the top of the list. They cool down the heat from the chili mayo and give your taste buds new directions to head in as the richness of the pork-and-pate mix spreads across your palate. A simple version can utilize cheese and jarred pickled veggies on a beef patty, if you're looking for a quicker recipe to take for a test run.
10. Burger with the lot – Australia
You may have had an American burger with the works, but you haven't had a loaded stack until you've had an Australian burger with "the lot." Instead of just the usual tomatoes-pickles-lettuce blend you've been taught to accept, this creation factors in items you'd never think of putting on a burger, including a slice of pineapple, a fried egg and ... beets? Yep, beets, straight out of the can. See if you can find that kind of wild combo on a Wendy's menu.
And don't forget the robust and savory pieces of this premium burger puzzle; there's also bacon, cooked onions, and cheese to complicate an already tongue-twisting situation. Imagine how many different directions your brain would travel in just to make sense of everything you're tasting between the bun. In fact, this could be a doozy of a gourmet nosh to set before your epicurean pals without clueing them in on the whole stack-up. Let them guess at everything they're tasting and see who can discern each layer.
11. Bøfsandwich - Denmark
The earthy goodness of gravy becomes a required element of a bøfsandwich, a mouthwatering twist on a classic burger found in Denmark. Instead of being served with gravy over top, the beef patty is sautéed in gravy so that the flavors cook into the meat. It sounds a little like Salisbury steak or meat loaf, which isn't the worst way to reconfigure a burger. In fact, this may be a perfect upgrade to give all future burgers a blast of homecooked goodness that could earn you your grill master stripes.
Then, there's the matter of the toppings. Three different kinds of pickles — beets, cucumber, and a spicy pickle spread — adorn the crown of the patty, though if you're eager to give it a whirl, you could easily substitute fancy relish and your favorite pickled veggies to keep the recipe simple. Caramelized onions and a squeeze of mayo or aioli finish off the brioche-bunned burger, though a more traditional recipe would incorporate a dash of the spicy pickle spread into the mayo. Consider yourself adventurous enough if you've gotten 90% of a bøfsandwich in the bag.
12. Aloo tikki burger - India
If you believe a perfect burger must contain meat in order to be part of the collection, you've obviously never met the aloo tikki burger from India. Forgoing any form of beef, poultry, or game in the patty, this vegan and vegetarian delight uses mashed potatoes to create a crisp and tender centerpiece, served in a bun like a traditional burger.
Aloo tikki is a stand-alone dish enjoyed as part of a traditional Indian menu, which makes it an easy candidate for jumping into a burger bun to replace the meaty middle parts. Think of it as a veggie burger with a starchy base, different from the usual black bean or grain burgers. The burger has even been popularized by McDonald's as a regional option. It's crispy around the edges, tender in the center, and flavorful to a fault. Topped with spicy mayo, onions, and tomatoes, it's a certified stand-in for a fully fleshed-out beef or pork burger.
13. Teriyaki burger - Japan
Anyone who digs fusion cuisine is bound to flip for a teriyaki burger from Japan. There's nothing mysterious or unheard of in the recipe; this burger is simply a pork based patty cooked in a sweet and savory teriyaki glaze that replicates the coating on your favorite Asian dishes. The marinade makes use of sake, miso paste, and ginger, turning a selection of simple elements into a glaze filled with complexity.
According to cooks who've created their own teriyaki burgers, pork with plenty of fat is the best meat to use for these patties, though adding lard is a trick that can bring leaner pork up to speed. For the home cook hoping to make matters as easy as possible, using a bottled glaze is likely to get you similar results with far less labor, though the flavor may not be as deluxe as a full-fledged version. In fact, teriyaki is the savory ingredient your burger needs, no matter what else you're serving. Top your burger with pineapple slices caramelized on the grill and you've got the equivalent of an Asian dining adventure waiting on your plate.
14. Boricua burger – Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico doesn't mess around when it comes to giving burgers regional personality, which is why the Boricua burger is such a legendary local bite. With a patty that uses sofrito, a mix of peppers, herbs, and onions, plus a super-smack of sazón (a blend of coriander, cumin, oregano, garlic, and annatto) to boost the flavor factor, this burger is packed with loads of local culinary spirit.
Rather than enjoying a Boricua burger with the usual fries, it's tradition to pair this zesty patty with plantain chips, crispy slices of a starchy fruit that's related to a banana but requires cooking to become edible. Chefs with a taste for high living incorporate short rib meat into their burgers, though you can certainly season ground beef or pork with sazón and work in your sofrito and come up with a passable Boricua burger to see how it tastes.