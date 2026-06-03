14 International Burgers That Put A Tasty Spin On The American Classic

Contrary to popular belief, burgers are not a uniquely American creation; cultures across the planet offer regional twists on the basic patty-bun-topping format we've become accustomed to. It turns out that what U.S. diners think of as a peak burger experience is just the tip of the iceberg for what's truly possible. A basic patty on a bun becomes a blank canvas for nations where mind-blowing seasonings and rule-breaking add-ons change the burger game entirely. Some of the options are easy enough to try yourself and could even make you cookout royalty in your own backyard.

If you think American burgers dressed up with cheese and bacon are at the top of the food chain, you're in for a delicious surprise when you discover how basic that combination actually is. From the zesty chimichurri burger that's become a part of the national cuisine of Argentina to the Australian burger "with the lot" that redefines the magnificent morsels that can top a simple patty, there's a whole smorgasbord of burger formats enjoyed around the globe destined to shake up your world view. And if you're game for trying some of these recipes yourself, you can give your summer cookout a global burger glow-up.