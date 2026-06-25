Here's Where Culver's Custard Comes From

What's better than a burger joint or a custard shop? A restaurant that sells both, otherwise known as Culver's. The midwestern chain has a whole selection of items you don't typically see at the most popular fast-food spots, such as specialty patty melts, gooey cheese curds, and frozen custard. Sure, plenty of chains have real ice cream, but ice cream isn't custard. Both of the treats have cream, milk, and an ingredient to make them sweet, but custard also has egg yolks, making it richer and thicker. What you should know about Culver's custard is that its quality is thanks to its dairy sourcing.

Farm fresh defines everything on Culver's menu, including its custard. The egg-based frozen treat is made with dairy products sourced from local, family-owned farms in Wisconsin, some of which Culver's has worked with for three decades.

The farms don't make the custard, however. Instead, the cold dessert is made in-house, in small batches made throughout the day to ensure customers are getting the freshest possible scoop or sip. Culver's notes that "It's not the easiest way to do it, but we believe it's the right way." When you go to order custard at a Culver's, know you are not eating a dairy-based dessert that's been sitting in the freezer for days, but rather a treat that was practically made just for you.