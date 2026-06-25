Here's Where Culver's Custard Comes From
What's better than a burger joint or a custard shop? A restaurant that sells both, otherwise known as Culver's. The midwestern chain has a whole selection of items you don't typically see at the most popular fast-food spots, such as specialty patty melts, gooey cheese curds, and frozen custard. Sure, plenty of chains have real ice cream, but ice cream isn't custard. Both of the treats have cream, milk, and an ingredient to make them sweet, but custard also has egg yolks, making it richer and thicker. What you should know about Culver's custard is that its quality is thanks to its dairy sourcing.
Farm fresh defines everything on Culver's menu, including its custard. The egg-based frozen treat is made with dairy products sourced from local, family-owned farms in Wisconsin, some of which Culver's has worked with for three decades.
The farms don't make the custard, however. Instead, the cold dessert is made in-house, in small batches made throughout the day to ensure customers are getting the freshest possible scoop or sip. Culver's notes that "It's not the easiest way to do it, but we believe it's the right way." When you go to order custard at a Culver's, know you are not eating a dairy-based dessert that's been sitting in the freezer for days, but rather a treat that was practically made just for you.
What are the custard options and which ones are the best?
Culver's keeps its custard flavors simple with two classics — chocolate and vanilla. However, each location has a flavor of the day that may feature additional options, like Butter Pecan and Mint Cookie, or the classics mixed with toppings, like Chocolate Covered Strawberry and Devil's Food Cake.
You can enjoy the custard as scoops, a milkshake, malt, or Culver's signature Concrete Mixer (a milkshake with mix-ins), a sundae, or a soda float with your choice of Culver's Root Beer (the chain's own recipe), Fanta Orange, or Coca-Cola. You can also take a pint to go! Although the restaurant only offers a handful of flavors at a time, you can add almost 30 kinds of toppings to your scoop, including fruit, popular candy bars like Snickers and Reese's, baked-goods pieces, and syrups.
While Culver's custard does get some allegations of being "mid," many enjoy the treat and its varying . One Redditor wrote, "Their custard is excellent fast food custard," as others said, "I can't tell you what my fav is. They are all good," and "I love their Concrete Mixers. My go-to is Cheesecake and Cookie Dough, it's so good together."