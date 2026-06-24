A Quick Tip For Keeping Jell-O Shots From Sticking To Cups

When you're looking for a fun, tasty way to combine a boozy treat with a refreshing dessert, there's no better choice than Jell-O shots. Part of party culture for decades, these individually portioned servings make it easy to accommodate a crowd, but they don't come without potential downsides. Among the most prominent concerns is the possibility of the Jell-O sticking to its cup, rather than easily sliding out for optimal enjoyment. Fortunately, avoiding Jell-O shots that stick only involves a quick fix: Coat the plastic serving cups with cooking spray.

The tip is as simple as gently spraying your empty vessels with a light mist of cooking oil, and using paper towel to absorb any excess before filling. As the gelatin cools and firms in the cup, the lubricant prevents it from being able to tightly adhere to the walls and bottom. The result is a slick, lubricated layer between the Jell-O and the container, ensuring it slides right out with gentle pressure. Plus, a neutral spray like one based on vegetable or canola oil, won't impact the taste of strongly-flavored shots, which can range from fruity to espresso martini-inspired. Those without cooking spray on hand can take advantage of the same principle by spreading a drop of oil by hand.