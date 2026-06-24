A Quick Tip For Keeping Jell-O Shots From Sticking To Cups
When you're looking for a fun, tasty way to combine a boozy treat with a refreshing dessert, there's no better choice than Jell-O shots. Part of party culture for decades, these individually portioned servings make it easy to accommodate a crowd, but they don't come without potential downsides. Among the most prominent concerns is the possibility of the Jell-O sticking to its cup, rather than easily sliding out for optimal enjoyment. Fortunately, avoiding Jell-O shots that stick only involves a quick fix: Coat the plastic serving cups with cooking spray.
The tip is as simple as gently spraying your empty vessels with a light mist of cooking oil, and using paper towel to absorb any excess before filling. As the gelatin cools and firms in the cup, the lubricant prevents it from being able to tightly adhere to the walls and bottom. The result is a slick, lubricated layer between the Jell-O and the container, ensuring it slides right out with gentle pressure. Plus, a neutral spray like one based on vegetable or canola oil, won't impact the taste of strongly-flavored shots, which can range from fruity to espresso martini-inspired. Those without cooking spray on hand can take advantage of the same principle by spreading a drop of oil by hand.
Proper prep, proper containers
Preventing as much sticking as possible also requires making good choices about the cups you're serving them in. Polypropylene plastic is the industry standard due to its flexibility and wide range of temperature tolerance, from below zero to nearly 250 degrees Fahrenheit. When paired with a light layer of cooking spray, these flexible cups allow users to easily pop a shot right into their mouth in a single, convenient motion. In contrast, rigid plastic, glass, or other materials make it substantially harder to extract a shot, sometimes requiring a utensil or freeing with a finger.
Although some might see Jell-O shots as more of a frat-party feature they'd prefer to forget, the format can be surprisingly sophisticated. Our cranberry sidecar Thanksgiving Jell-O shots elevate the form to fine dining, pairing cranberry Jell-O with brandy and orange liqueur. Of course, it can also be as simple as our easy Jell-O shot recipe, which takes just five minutes of active work and is ready after only two hours of chilling.
Still, no matter which recipe, flavor, or spirit you choose, don't let some unfortunate sticking ruin the vibes of the party. With a light spray of neutral oil, the frustration of Jell-O shots sticking to containers will be a thing of the past.