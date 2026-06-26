15 Dishes No One Wants At Your BBQ

Pulling the grill out of hibernation is a beautiful tradition that gets everyone excited for warmer weather. Not only can a grill breathe new life into your weeknight dinners, but it can also help you host incredible cookouts. The simple appliance offers an excuse to gather friends and loved ones to chat, play lawn games, swim, and celebrate life while sharing some tasty food.

Hosting barbecues is sweaty work though, even when you're not manning the fiery grill in summer heat. So much planning goes into curating the perfect menu that doesn't break the bank or make your friends swear off your cooking for good. Thankfully, there are dozens of BBQ and grilling recipes perfect for your next cookout, and they can help you get organized.

Ultimately, barbecues don't have to be fancy. You just need to make sure the dishes you prepare suit the outdoor setting and cooking method. Read on to make sure that you never prepare any of these 15 dishes no one wants to eat at a BBQ.