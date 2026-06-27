The Forgotten Breakfast Dishes People Ate During The Great Depression

When the stock market crashed in 1929, it ushered in an era known as the Great Depression. This time of hardship brought about a way of cooking that's almost unheard of today. Not only were people limited in what they could afford to eat, but some foods became so scarce due to supply chain issues that they rarely graced breakfast tables. This forced the people of this generation to be creative and resourceful as they made do with what they had on hand.

The top priority was to sustain their families by keeping them fed with foods that would fill their bellies and could be stretched further in some way. Consequently, this approach often meant sacrificing flavor because spices were costly. Instead, breakfast was created around staples people had, like potatoes, rice, oats, cornmeal, and flour.

While this time period may have been challenging, this hardworking generation created unique meals and dishes during the Depression that kept their families fed and ensured that absolutely nothing went to waste. Even lowly vegetable peels were used in soups for the next day's dinner. Meanwhile, leftover mashed potatoes were turned into potato pancakes at breakfast and stale bread became milk toast.

Though people may no longer consume these breakfast dishes regularly, remembering them — and perhaps even preparing one or two — pays homage to the strength and survival that era possessed. Here are some common breakfast items people ate during the Depression.