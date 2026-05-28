Old-School Ways People Used To Eat Spam

There's something deeply satisfying about eating old-school comfort foods. Not only do they bring a sense of nostalgia to the table, but they also shake up the weeknight menu by offering something different to what usually ends up on the plate — and there's no better way to celebrate old school classics than with a can of Spam and a little creativity.

Created in 1937, Spam is both a convenient and a shelf-stable meat that can be stocked in your pantry long-term and brought out in a pinch when you want something different for lunch or dinner. Plus, it fits seamlessly into just about any dish you want to make — whether that's something new like kimchi fried rice or something a little more old-school like Spam loaf.

Regardless of what you make, Spam is versatile and can be substituted for ham or other meats in countless dishes. These dishes have changed significantly over the years. "Cooking trends are always evolving, and the recipes people reach for shift with the times," said Erich Chieca, executive chef at Hormel Foods Culinary Collective. "As fresh and from-scratch cooking took center stage in the 1970s and '80s, some of those classic preparations naturally got less airtime — not because they weren't delicious, but because the culinary conversation moved on." If you're longing for some retro foods, there are a number of creative ways to use that can of Spam on your pantry shelf. Here are 10 classics that could make a comeback in your kitchen — and surprise your family, too.