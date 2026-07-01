10 Restaurant Chains That Serve The Highest-Quality Soup, According To Customers

The three most enticing words in the culinary world could very well be "soup du jour" — or, at least, they are at these chain restaurants. Customers rave about the soups, bisques, and broths found on these menus. Each restaurant on this list touts its dedication to food safety, animal wellbeing, and nutrition, and these are all important indications of high-quality restaurant fare. But for most customers, the best evidence of a restaurant's quality is found in a steaming bowl of whatever the soup of the day is.

For these soups, the beauty isn't only in their taste and texture, but in their unexpected origins: You may not expect Potbelly to have a high-quality American classic on its menu, and you may be surprised to find that a well-known steakhouse chain, of all places, is doing exciting things with potatoes, cheddar cheese, bacon bits, and chicken stock.

From a unique take on chicken noodle soup to a Sichuan-enhanced broth, the 10 soups on this list prove that we've moved far beyond the metal confines of a soup can. To quote "Seinfeld"'s George Costanza: we're shifting into soup mode.