Avoid This Mistake When Ordering Coffee In Italy

Your long-awaited holiday to Italy is coming up soon. You have booked everything necessary, packed all your luggage, and even practiced choice phrases in Italian. All you have to do now is remember all the rules around eating and drinking. For instance, you won't see Italians order pasta as a side dish with a meat entree for dinner. But do you know how to drink coffee when visiting Italy? Hint: You are not supposed to drink coffee with your meals. That's right. Coffee is meant to be drunk after dinner, not during! And as with many initially mystifying things about food cultures of the world, this one makes good sense once you know why.

There are several reasons why drinking coffee with your meal is a no-no. In Italy, wine is the drink of choice during meals, so much so that the art of wine pairings is a whole subject unto itself. So instead of having coffee flavors interfere with your meal, save it for afterward, when it is said to aid in digestion. Drinking coffee after a meal also helps facilitate the social component of the meal — diners can sit and linger over their coffee and continue their undoubtedly scintillating conversations long after the plates have been cleared.