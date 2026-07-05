15 Restaurants Owned By Food Network Chefs You Need To Try At Least Once

Whether you watch the Food Network on a regular basis or you just have a program or two that you follow, eating at the restaurant of your favorite celebrity chef is likely a bucket list item. Not only is there something really exciting about actually tasting the food of the chef you watch on screen (and seeing if they practice what they preach), but it also gives you a built-in restaurant recommendation when you're visiting a new city for work or pleasure.

To make the experience easier and more streamlined, we combed through countless menus and endless restaurant reviews to curate a list of the top Food Network chef-led restaurants in the United States. The end result is a list of well-known chefs with a variety of fare that spans the country. And, though we can't promise you'll get a selfie with your favorite chef when you're visiting, we are confident you will enjoy each restaurant on this list.