15 Restaurants Owned By Food Network Chefs You Need To Try At Least Once
Whether you watch the Food Network on a regular basis or you just have a program or two that you follow, eating at the restaurant of your favorite celebrity chef is likely a bucket list item. Not only is there something really exciting about actually tasting the food of the chef you watch on screen (and seeing if they practice what they preach), but it also gives you a built-in restaurant recommendation when you're visiting a new city for work or pleasure.
To make the experience easier and more streamlined, we combed through countless menus and endless restaurant reviews to curate a list of the top Food Network chef-led restaurants in the United States. The end result is a list of well-known chefs with a variety of fare that spans the country. And, though we can't promise you'll get a selfie with your favorite chef when you're visiting, we are confident you will enjoy each restaurant on this list.
Bobby Flay - Amalfi (Las Vegas, NV)
You don't have to travel to the Amalfi coast to experience the flavors of the Mediterranean when you dine at Amalfi by Bobby Flay in Las Vegas. This Italian-inspired restaurant offers the flavor and freshness of Southern Italian cuisine with a hint of Bobby Flay flare. Handmade pasta? Check. With a 4.7 out of 5 stars on Open Table, most customers who visit Amalfi in Las Vegas are pleased with both the food and the service.
In fact, one guest said the meal they had at this Italian restaurant was one of their faves. "Spent time in the Amalfi Coast and this restaurant and meal took me back to Italy." Of course you'll see a less-than-perfect review from time to time, but most people who dine here love the flavors — though it can get a bit pricey depending on what you order. If you plan to be in Vegas anytime soon, you may want to add this restaurant to your must-try list.
Michael Symon - Mabel's BBQ (Cleveland, OH)
Cleveland, Ohio isn't necessarily known as a mecca for barbecue. But, after you taste Michael Symon's unique take on housemade barbecue sauce at Mabel's BBQ, you may find that this city has just the kind of joint that keeps you coming back for more. In fact, the vinegar-based flavor profile this iron chef has created includes ballpark mustard as the secret ingredient in the sauce. For those who don't know Cleveland-speak, ballpark mustard is short for Bertman Original Ball Park Mustard, which is a spicy brown concoction served at the Cleveland Guardians' baseball games.
As for what to order, folks on TripAdvisor rave about the brisket, pork belly, and beef ribs — and most reviewers love the tangy taste of the barbecue sauce. Plus, diners appreciate the lively atmosphere with "none of that quirky chain stuff." Just great tasting barbecue served alongside some interesting Polish dishes, like kielbasa, pierogies, kraut, and more. And, because of its convenient downtown location, some have said that it's the perfect spot to stop after a long day at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Alex Guarnaschelli - Butter Restaurant (New York, NY)
If you've ever watched iron chef Alex Guarnaschelli cook on "Alex Versus America" or "Guy's Grocery Games," you'll see that she loves butter. That's why it's not surprising that her flagship restaurant is called Butter Restaurant. Located in Midtown Manhattan, this gem of a place features interesting lunch and dinner options and, you guessed it, a selection of house made butters served alongside the Parkerhouse rolls. There's even a butter burger on the lunch menu. Yum!
This classic New American restaurant serves up a mix of fun favorites alongside some more intriguing plates, perfect for those who consider themselves culinary adventurers. And, diners on Open Table can't seem to say enough good things about this place. From the food to the service, people love eating here when they're in NYC. If you're not sure what to order, one reviewer said that Guarnaschelli herself recommends "the pork chop, hands down," giving it a 10/10 rating.
Brooke Williamson - Playa Provisions (Playa del Rey, CA)
California girl Brooke Williamson took the Food Network by storm when she won the first ever "Tournament of Champions" with the unique flavors and creative vision she honed at her restaurant Playa Provisions. Her rustic style and imaginative use of fresh fish and vegetables is showcased in the menus of this four-in-one restaurant option. Here you'll find two restaurants, King Beach Cafe and Dockside, as well as Small Batch Ice Cream Bar and Grain Whiskey Bar. It's a one-stop shop for those visiting this beach area in Playa del Rey.
Yelp reviewers love the restaurant's close proximity to the beach and the fresh, delicious, and well-made menu options. One reviewer in particular calls Playa Provisions "beach chic eating." Meanwhile, TripAdviser reviewers are a little less generous with their praise, but the recent reviews are solid. If you plan to be in the LA area anytime soon, a trip out to Playa del Rey to walk on the beach and enjoy a quick lunch or nice dinner at Playa Provisions may be just what you need.
Maneet Chauhan - Chauhan Ale and Masala House (Nashville, TN)
Often referred to as the dancing spice queen, Maneet Chauhan is particularly gifted at imparting her Indian flavors into southern comfort foods and iconic barbecue dishes. The end result is a tasty mashup that has those who visit Nashville loving it. Combine this with the warm colors, brick walls, and wooden tables and you have an atmosphere that's almost as delicious as the food. Chauhan Ale and Masala House is definitely a must-see if you're ever in "The Gulch" — the trendy, upscale part of the city.
One independent review of the restaurant raves about the warm paneer, which combines feta, parmesan, and lime pickle honey. They also note that the saag mac and cheese and braised pork shank in vindaloo curry sauce are must-try menu items as well. Meanwhile, on Open Table, the reviews are somewhat mixed, but still good overall. In fact, one diner who left a five-star review said Chauhan is a favorite and that the food never disappoints. So, if you're taking in the music scene in Nashville, you may want to two-step your way to Chauhan's.
Molly Yeh - Bernie's (East Grand Forks, MN)
Named for her firstborn, Molly Yeh's restaurant, Bernie's, is exactly what you would expect from this quirky young chef who blends her Asian and Jewish heritages when creating her delicious Midwestern dishes on "Girl Meets Farm." On the menu you'll find the quintessential Midwestern fare, including everything from fried cheese curds and tater tots to croissant weenies, white bean toast, and pickle grilled cheese. There's even a cookie salad on the menu — a retro Midwestern dish that combines Keebler fudge stripe cookies, oranges, pineapple, Cool Whip, and vanilla pudding.
On Open Table, the reviews are mostly positive and people tend to rave about the food and charming atmosphere. Customers also appreciate that everything is made fresh that day and some will even drive a good distance specifically to eat at Bernie's. "I love that Bernie's has a menu different than any other place in the GF area," one Open Table reviewer said.
Duff Goldman - Charm City Cakes (Baltimore, MD)
Whether you're ordering a wedding cake, getting a cupcake to go, or hoping to take a cake decorating class, stop in at Duff Goldman's Charm City Cakes if you're ever in Baltimore, MD. Goldman, who's breakout show on the Food Network was called "Ace of Cakes," is a two-time James Beard Foundation nominee and a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America.
His flagship bakery, Charm City Cakes, opened in 2002 and has been immensely popular since its inception. There, Goldman creates made-to-order cakes that can take from 10 to 200 hours to complete. Just take one look at his cake gallery online and you'll see why many customers rave about his cakes.
In fact, Charm City Cakes has a 5 out of 5 rating on The Knot, a website dedicated to wedding planning, with reviewers noting how responsive and creative the team is. The bakery also received high praise from Wedding Wire. One reviewer said: "Our cake was perfectly moist and delicious on our wedding day." The reviews on GrubHub and Google are also generally positive while Yelp is hit or miss.
Ree Drummond - The Pioneer Woman Mercantile (Osage County, OK)
The Pioneer Woman herself, as Ree Drummond is affectionately known by her fans, has created a 25,000-square-foot mercantile and restaurant in her small Oklahoma town that has become a destination spot for fans who truly want to see what life is like on the ranch. In fact, some estimate that the mercantile averages around 6,000 visitors a day, and sometimes as many as 15,000. In a town that has a population of less than 4,000, that's quite a draw to this bi-level space that houses a restaurant, bakery, coffee shop, and mounds of houseware items.
Overall, reviews on TripAdvisor are positive and people particularly like the fresh food and friendly atmosphere — even if the trek there is a little off the beaten path. Reviewers also note that if you are a fan of Drummond's show, "Pioneer Woman," then you should time your visit to include a trip to The Lodge where she films her television show. As one TripAdvisor reviewer said: "It's worth the half hour drive to see it."
Justin Warner - Bokujō Ramen (Rapid City, SD)
Justin Warner's Bokujō Ramen is just as eclectic as you would expect from this "Food Network Star" winner and protege of Alton Brown who wowed people with his science-like approach to food creation. Now, he's sharing those skills with everyone who ventures into his low-key ramen restaurant. From the beef bone ramen and furikake salad to the oko bun and the mochi ice cream, your tastebuds will thank you for exposing them to this surprisingly tasty flavor profile. No matter what you order, you can expect a richness and depth of flavor from Warner's creations.
Even TripAdvisor reviewers have said this restaurant is a must-visit when you're in the area. As one noted, this is a "cute little restaurant with excellent food" and they would "go back in a heartbeat!" So, if you're planning a family trip to Mount Rushmore or the Badlands National Park, you might want to add Bokujō Ramen to the list. It's about 35 minutes away from Mount Rushmore and near the area's airport if you happen to be flying in.
Michael and Brian Voltaggio - Wye Oak Tavern (Frederick, MD)
When it comes to Food Network chefs, the Voltaggio brothers, Michael and Brian, are as creative as they come. That's why it should come as no surprise that their menu for the Wye Oak Tavern is so expansive — and well-planned. Whether you want a Maryland-style crabcake, a juicy slab of prime rib, or a tavern burger, you'll find it all on this menu. In fact, there are so many well-designed and delicious-sounding menu items that it could be hard to choose. Perhaps, that's why they added a "visitation platter" under the appetizers with a note that says in true Voltaggio, over-the-top fashion that there's no need to choose, they're sending you everything.
And, with a whopping 4.7 out of 5 ranking on Open Table, you could say that Wye Oak Tavern is definitely swinging for the fences — and succeeding. Diners rave about the food, the service, and the location. In fact, one reviewer sums it up beautifully by saying it's "a beautiful and unique experience you won't soon forget. Everything from the building itself to the details on your plate was unforgettable...The Voltaggio brothers certainly know what they're doing."
Antonia Lofasa - Scopa Italian Roots (Venice, CA)
Antonia Lofasa has definitely made her mark on the Food Network by winning the "Tournament of Champions" in 2025 and has done equally well with her restaurant Scopa Italian Roots. This old school Italian restaurant features exquisite flavors, fresh ingredients, and timeless dishes that harken back to a simpler time. Whether it's eggplant parmesan, meatballs, or linguine, you'll find traditional Italian American dishes that will have you saying "That's Amore."
And, with an impressive rating of 4.9 out of 5 on Open Table, diners are frequently enthralled with their Scopa dining experience. Located in Venice, this restaurant scores high praise for its food, service, vibe, and wine selection. So, you really can't go wrong if you dine here. In fact, one Open Table reviewer put it perfectly when they said that Scopa "kills it" every time. It's this consistency and commitment to serving excellent food that keeps people coming back over and over. Definitely a must-visit when it comes to celebrity chef restaurants.
Stephanie Izard - Girl and the Goat (Chicago, IL)
Iron chef Stephanie Izard is relatively new to the Food Network, but she cooks like she's been a celebrity chef for years. Her global flavors are bold and her dishes are well-composed. So, if that sounds like something you appreciate in a restaurant, then you might want to check out her downtown Chicago restaurant, Girl and the Goat. Rich with global flavors and fresh ingredients, the menu for Izard's restaurant is a celebration of interesting options and flavor combinations.
Located on Chicago's restaurant row in the West Loop, Girl and the Goat offers goat-themed dishes — like goat empanadas, confit goat belly, and goat liver mousse — on the dinner menu, but it's the Sunday brunch menu that really stands out. With sourdough waffles, cinnabiscuits, and thai fried egg, there's a lot of delicious options to choose from. So, it should come as no surprise that Izard's Open Table reviews are highly favorable, earning the restaurant a 4.7 out of 5. Most report that the food is fantastic and that this restaurant is one they frequent whenever they're in Chi-town. You'd be remiss not to include it on your list, too.
Scott Conant - The Americano (Atlanta, GA)
Best known for his role on "Chopped" — and for being a stickler for properly cooked pasta — Scott Conant's restaurant The Americano is the epitome of what good Italian cooking is all about. He definitely knows a thing or two about this approach to cooking and instinctively knows what's required to take a traditional dish to the next level. Not surprisingly, Conant's restaurant serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner since it's affiliated with a hotel in Atlanta.
And, while all three menus have what appear to be delicious offerings, it's the dinner menu that looks most impressive. You'll find everything from stromboli and warm pea soup to Iberico Pork Milanese and gnocchi al pomodoro. On Open Table, the reviewers typically rave about the wine pairings and the knowledgeable sommeliers. And, many note that this restaurant is ideal for date nights or special occasions. So, whether you're in Atlanta for business or for fun, add the Americano to your list of restaurants to try. You'll be glad you did.
Marcus Samuelson - Red Rooster (Harlem, NY)
Marcus Samuelson, who is most known for his occasional judging stints on "Chopped," has built a restaurant that celebrates his heritage — and serves as a cultural hub in the community where people can enjoy good food and good music. As for the menu, Red Rooster offers a hodgepodge of all things tasty and good. From Ms Arzu's rice bowl and lobster frites to oxtail meatloaf, gullah okra stew, and yardbird fried chicken, you can find a huge selection of interesting dishes.
And, folks who've reviewed Red Rooster on Open Table cannot get enough of the first-class flavors and eclectic atmosphere. Reviewers consistently mention what a great experience they had and seem to really appreciate the attention to detail. From the service to the music and the food, Red Rooster hits on all cylinders. As one reviewer so succinctly said, "If you want a meal that feeds your soul just as much as your appetite, Red Rooster Harlem is the ultimate destination. The energy in this place is unmatched, but the food? The food is pure magic."
Tyler Florence — Miller and Lux (San Francisco, CA)
Knowing that Tyler Florence is the host of the "Great Food Truck Race," you might expect a more casual offering from him in terms of his restaurant. But, Miller & Lux is anything but casual. This upscale steakhouse comes with all the bells and whistles — and a price that matches those accoutrements. For most people, the experience is well worth it. As one independent reviewer wisely noted, the prices may be high but the caliber of service and quality of ingredients are on par with the price.
Overall, the reviews for this restaurant on Open Table are filled with praise for the food, the atmosphere, and the service — the three most essential aspects of a quality dining experience. And, as one reviewer highlighted, Miller & Lux has also brought back tableside preparation, which they felt is a lost art that makes the dining experience more rewarding. If you happen to be in the Bay Area anytime soon, be sure to check out this upscale dining experience.
Methodology
To put together this review we looked at reviews across several platforms including Open Table (when available), TripAdvisor, Yelp, and Google. Those restaurants with consisten reviews of 4.0 and higher were included in the list. (The majority of the restaurants on this list average above a 4.5 with many pulling in 4.7s, 4.8s, and 4.9s.)
We also weighed the popularity of the chef on the Food Network and how recognizable they would be to the average user before including them in the list. And, because these chefs sometimes have multiple restaurants, we chose the best restaurant from their group.