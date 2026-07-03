Sandra Lee Shares Her Top Tips For Better Vodka Cocktails This Summer

If you're interested in making summertime vodka cocktails, you might not be sure how best to pull them off. You want them to be light, refreshing, and summery, but how does that work in real terms? We spoke to celebrity chef and author Sandra Lee about her top tips for summer vodka cocktails, whether you sip them by the pool, at a cookout, or in a shady spot in your yard on a hot day.

Lee has collaborated with Wheatley American Vodka to celebrate the 250-year anniversary of American independence, for which the brand is releasing limited edition bottles. With over 25 cookbooks and numerous cooking shows under her belt, Lee's extensive food and drink experience means she has some excellent insight into summer cocktails. In our interview, she covered a range of tips and tricks, such as using the right garnishes, batching your cocktails, and what to do if you make your drinks too strong. She also shared a handful of simple summer vodka cocktail recipes to get you started.

This is for anyone who wants to serve up refreshing cocktails at their next summer event but isn't sure how to get them right. Or for folks who have tried and failed with summery cocktails and who often find them underwhelming. With Lee's summer vodka cocktail tips, you'll never have another dud.