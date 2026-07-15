Customers Are Noticing These Fast Food Chains Are Declining In Quality

What was once an American sandwich shop staple now seems to be falling off the radar, as many customers say they are straying from Subway due to the declining quality of ingredients used in its sandwiches. Some people are reporting that too often it seems like the chain's meats, cheeses, and veggies lack any flavor at all. Others say the bread leaves a lot to be desired, claiming it's dry, crumbly, and not very appetizing. One former employee says these issues can be typical for bread baked from frozen dough, which is how it arrives to stores before being proofed and baked. Other employees claim that some locations use their older bread longer than they should — although it should be baked fresh daily.

To add insult to injury, prices keep rising as well. It's not out-of-the-ordinary for a Subway order to come close to the $20 mark. Some customers aren't impressed with the quality of the food they are receiving for the price, and it's obvious the chain is feeling the effects of this widespread consumer sentiment. In 2025, the number of Subway's network of American stores dipped below 20,000 for the first time in around 20 years. Sadly, it seems that the days of the $5 footlong are far behind us, leaving a lot of us wondering what happened to Subway's footlong deal. And those continually rising prices are just one of the 10 reasons this popular sandwich chain is no longer America's favorite.