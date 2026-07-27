11 Red Flags At A Mexican Restaurant, According To Experts

There are some incredible Mexican restaurants out there, in everything from hole-in-the-wall joints to fine dining establishments, but there's also some real duds. If you've never eaten at a place before, it can be hard to tell the difference. That's why it's important to know some Mexican restaurant red flags to help you avoid subpar spots, saving your wallet and your palate.

I spoke with three experts to find out what to avoid when scoping out a new place to eat. Chef Marisol Lopez of Tamaleria La Madrina in Brooklyn, New York; Brittney Anda, Director of Operations at Michelin-starred restaurant Expendio de Maíz in Mexico City; and Chef Franscisco Lopez of Alma BK in Brooklyn, New York all gave their opinions on some of the warning signs a Mexican restaurant might not be up to snuff.

Some of these you can tell simply by glancing at the menu or the decor, so they could prevent you from making the mistake of eating at a place that isn't worth it. Others might take a little more time to root out, but it might prevent you from giving somewhere a second chance if you assumed they might have just had an off night. Armed with these 11 red flags to look out for at a Mexican restaurant, according to experts, you need never again have a disappointing dinner.