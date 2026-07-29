Which Country Drinks The Most Tequila? (It's Not Mexico)

Mexico may have invented tequila, but the United States drinks more of it than any other country in the world. Americans consume an estimated 308 million liters of tequila each year, about 59% of all tequila consumed worldwide, according to Tequila Report. That's just over twice as much as Mexico's estimated consumption. It seems Mexico is sending the vast majority of its tequila north of the border, making America by far its largest market. After the United States, the next-largest tequila-consuming countries are Mexico, Spain, Germany, Canada, Great Britain, and Colombia, but none come close to matching America's demand.

Since 2003, tequila's U.S. growth rate has been averaging 7% per year (via Distilled Spirits Council of the United States), making it one of the fastest-growing spirits categories in the country. Today, tequila ranks as the third-largest spirit in the U.S., trailing only vodka and whisky (via IWSR). Yet it's not just bottle sales that are fueling tequila's growth. Tequila is the top spirit ordered in bars and restaurants. More than 50,000 bars, 15,000 restaurants, and 150,000 retail outlets across North America actively promote tequila-based drinks, according to Market Report World. It even surpassed vodka sales at bars in 2024 (via Worth), even Smirnoff, the world's best-selling vodka brand.

Considering tequila is a protected Mexican spirit that can only be produced in designated regions of Mexico under strict regulations, it's surprising that Americans, not Mexicans, consume more of it than anyone else. So how did the U.S. become tequila's biggest customer?