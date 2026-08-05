Why Brisket Doesn't Belong On The Grill

Few preparations make meat more primally satisfying than grilling. The char from the high heat adds all sorts of flavor dimension, and the technique's simplicity makes it perfect for lazy afternoons. Some meats, however, you should never grill, and brisket is one of them.

The main reason most chefs advise keeping brisket off the grill is the very same reason the cut gets so juicy when cooked properly: its high collagen content. The cut is loaded with tough connective tissue that, with enough heat, gelatinizes over time. The gelatinized collagen not only becomes much softer but can also absorb more water, creating meltingly moist brisket. The catch? This process can take hours to provide ideal results, so cooking brisket low and slow is often the best option.

This doesn't typically happen with a grill. The tool's direct heat is much higher than what you might get with a smoker, so your brisket will cook too quickly for the collagen to fully gelatinize. There's a good chance that as a result, your meat will end up both chewy and dry. Not only does all the connective tissue stay intact, but it can't retain as much moisture. You're better off using the cut in slower-cooking recipes like brisket pot roast. Braising the meat until tender is also a versatile way to prep it for other recipes, like these spicy brisket tacos.