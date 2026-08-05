Why Brisket Doesn't Belong On The Grill
Few preparations make meat more primally satisfying than grilling. The char from the high heat adds all sorts of flavor dimension, and the technique's simplicity makes it perfect for lazy afternoons. Some meats, however, you should never grill, and brisket is one of them.
The main reason most chefs advise keeping brisket off the grill is the very same reason the cut gets so juicy when cooked properly: its high collagen content. The cut is loaded with tough connective tissue that, with enough heat, gelatinizes over time. The gelatinized collagen not only becomes much softer but can also absorb more water, creating meltingly moist brisket. The catch? This process can take hours to provide ideal results, so cooking brisket low and slow is often the best option.
This doesn't typically happen with a grill. The tool's direct heat is much higher than what you might get with a smoker, so your brisket will cook too quickly for the collagen to fully gelatinize. There's a good chance that as a result, your meat will end up both chewy and dry. Not only does all the connective tissue stay intact, but it can't retain as much moisture. You're better off using the cut in slower-cooking recipes like brisket pot roast. Braising the meat until tender is also a versatile way to prep it for other recipes, like these spicy brisket tacos.
How to cook your brisket instead
The fact that brisket's high collagen content basically demands low, slow cooking makes it one of the absolute best cuts of meat for your slow cooker. Recipes typically call for the brisket to cook over six to 10 hours, so this is the sort of dinner you'll need to start right after breakfast. If you don't want to wait that long, you can ditch the slow cooker and use your oven instead. Some recipes call for as little as three hours of cook time, while others call for just under six.
A lot of folks will argue, however, that a smoker is the gold standard for cooking brisket. Not only does the appliance let you go low and slow, but the smoke itself adds a whole new dimension of flavor to what will become perfectly tender, irresistibly juicy meat. Give this classic smoked brisket recipe a try if you haven't already smoked one yourself. The cook time is around eight hours, but it'll be worth every second.
If you absolutely must use a grill, try turning it into a makeshift smoker. This starts with the two-zone grilling technique, which splits your grill into areas with direct and indirect heat. Cooking the brisket on the indirect side and with the lid closed should produce decent results, though it just won't be the same as using an actual smoker.