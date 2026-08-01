15 Sam's Club Items With Price Cuts In August 2026
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Many shoppers join warehouse retail chains like Sam's Club to save money on groceries and household essentials. Buying items in bulk offers cost savings on its own, but Sam's Club shoppers can save even more by purchasing Member's Mark goods (i.e., affordable, store-exclusive products reportedly made by notable brands like Buffalo Trace and Hebrew National). Members are also privy to many discounts, often on staple groceries, as well as kitchenware and other items. To help you shave some money off your grocery budget this month, we wanted to highlight some of the biggest savings at Sam's Club in August.
Our list features pantry favorites, sparkling beverages, wholesome snacks, cutlery, and lots of other products. While we included links to conveniently purchase discounted items online, you can probably find most or all of these goods at your local Sam's Club. However, there is a caveat: Prices and availability may vary, so you might want to check your local warehouse's inventory online before making any special trips. Also, most of these deals have a deadline (which we also included), so act quickly if you see any must-buys.
Nutella Hazelnut Spread with Cocoa
Nutella is a snack that needs no introduction. Whether eaten on toast or straight out of the jar like a goblin, this tasty hazelnut spread is hard to pass up. And in case it's been keeping you up at night, here's why the N in Nutella is black.
You can buy this Nutella Hazelnut Spread online for $9.98 (price valid until August 16).
BelGioioso Pre-Sliced Fresh Mozzarella
We think BelGioioso Mozzarella slices would pair beautifully with an easy Margherita pizza recipe. Ready-to-serve mozz is also great for pasta, salads, and appetizer plates. This Sam's Club deal comes with two packs, and each pack contains 16 ounces of cheese.
You can buy this BelGioioso Pre-Sliced Fresh Mozzarella online for $6.28 (price valid until August 16).
Hot Pockets Hickory Ham & Cheddar Sandwiches
This Hot Pockets value pack lets Sam's Club shoppers revisit a beloved nostalgic snack. Each package comes with 20 individual Ham & Cheddar Hot Pockets. Just keep in mind that the ham-and-cheese variety took third place in our ranking of Hot Pockets flavors from worst to first.
You can buy these Hot Pockets Ham & Cheese Sandwiches online for $12.13.
Premier by Calphalon 15-Piece Knife Set with SharpIN Edgetech
If your kitchen knives need an upgrade, Sam's Club has just what you're looking for. At $40 off the original price, this 15-piece Calphalon set is a great bargain. To make sure your cutlery stands the test of time, here's what you should do after getting a new kitchen knife.
You can buy this Premier by Calphalon 15-Piece Knife Set online for $129.98 (price valid until August 16).
Starbucks Coffee & Protein Caffè Mocha Drink
Give your mornings a protein punch with this Starbucks value pack. On sale at Sam's Club, each case comes with 15 individual bottles of nutrient-infused coffee in Caffè Mocha flavor.
You can buy this Starbucks Coffee & Protein Caffè Mocha Drink online for $24.98 (price valid until August 16).
Takis Fuego Rolled Tortilla Chips
Takis are known as much for their epic crunch as their fiery flavors. If satisfying snacks go fast in your household, this is the perfect buy. Each case comes with 46 individual bags of scorching Takis Fuego snacks.
You can buy these Takis Fuego Rolled Tortilla Chips online for $15.28 (price valid until August 16).
Jimmy Dean Sweet Maple Griddle Cake Breakfast Sandwiches
This value pack contains 12 Jimmy Dean sandwiches with sausage, egg, and cheese nestled between two maple pancakes. Skip the drive-thru lines by stocking your freezer with these sweet and savory breakfast eats.
You can buy these Jimmy Dean Sweet Maple Griddle Cake Breakfast Sandwiches online for $12.62 (price valid until August 16).
Maison Perrier Sparkling Water Blackberry
An iconic brand in the sparkling water sphere, Perrier sells a 24-pack at Sam's Club that's perfect for lovers of bubbly beverages. While tasty on its own, sparkling water can also be used in cocktails, like this classic paloma recipe.
You can buy this Maison Perrier Sparkling Water online for $17.23 (price valid until August 16).
Nature's Bakery Fig Bars
Made with whole grains and fruit, Nature's Bakery Fig Bars are as wholesome as they are convenient. Each variety pack contains two flavors, blueberry and raspberry, for a total of 32 twin packs.
You can buy these Nature's Bakery Fig Bars online for $13.84 (price valid until August 16).
Sensible Portions Garden Veggie Straws Variety Pack
A crunchy snack made of vegetables? And they come in flavors like Cheddar Cheese, Sea Salt, and Zesty Ranch? Veggie Straws are a wonderful alternative to more conventional snacks, as they contain 30% less fat than your typical potato chip, according to the package.
You can buy this Sensible Portions Garden Veggie Straws Variety Pack online for $10.48 (price valid until August 16).
HC Fudge Bars
HC Fudge Bars satisfy your sweet tooth without derailing your healthy eating plan. These fudgy delights are low-fat and contain zero grams of added sugar. With 18 bars per box, this Sam's Club deal ensures your freezer remains stocked with rich, creamy treats.
You can buy these HC Fudge Bars online for $7.98 (price valid until August 16).
That's it. Fiber Mini Fruit Bars
Looking for an on-the-go snack that's both nutritious and satisfying? These Fiber Mini Fruit Bars from That's it. have a small ingredient list, plus lots of fiber. Each variety pack comes with Apple + Cinnamon and Apple + Berries flavors.
You can bey these That's it. Fiber Mini Fruit Bars online for $10.98 (price valid until August 16).
GoGo SqueeZ Applesauce Pouches Variety Pack
GoGo SqueeZ Applesauce Pouches are both nutritious and easy to eat, making them a great school lunch addition. Each variety pack comes with four flavors: Apple Cinnamon, Apple Apple, Apple Strawberry, and Gimme Five! (apple, mango, strawberry, peach, and banana).
You can buy this GoGo SqueeZ Applesauce Pouches Variety Pack online for $13.98 (price valid until August 16).
Member's Mark Pro Series 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill
Summer may be winding down, but this Sam's Club buy is hard to beat at $180 off the original price. This gas grill also comes with its own cover to protect it during the off season.
You can buy this Member's Mark Pro Series 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill online for $418.91.
Otis Spunkmeyer Variety Pack Muffins
This 15-count pack of Otis Spunkmeyer Muffins comes with three classic flavors: Wild Blueberry, Chocolate Chocolate Chip, and Banana Nut. And if you've ever wondered where these muffins get their decidedly odd name, you can thank (or maybe blame) the company founder's then-tween daughter.
You can buy these Otis Spunkmeyer Variety Pack Muffins online for $13.44 (price valid until August 16).