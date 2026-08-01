15 Sam's Club Items With Price Cuts In August 2026

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Many shoppers join warehouse retail chains like Sam's Club to save money on groceries and household essentials. Buying items in bulk offers cost savings on its own, but Sam's Club shoppers can save even more by purchasing Member's Mark goods (i.e., affordable, store-exclusive products reportedly made by notable brands like Buffalo Trace and Hebrew National). Members are also privy to many discounts, often on staple groceries, as well as kitchenware and other items. To help you shave some money off your grocery budget this month, we wanted to highlight some of the biggest savings at Sam's Club in August.

Our list features pantry favorites, sparkling beverages, wholesome snacks, cutlery, and lots of other products. While we included links to conveniently purchase discounted items online, you can probably find most or all of these goods at your local Sam's Club. However, there is a caveat: Prices and availability may vary, so you might want to check your local warehouse's inventory online before making any special trips. Also, most of these deals have a deadline (which we also included), so act quickly if you see any must-buys.