9 Fast Food Chains With The Highest Quality Chicken Nuggets

Chick-fil-A has a cult following, not only because the chicken nuggets and sandwiches taste great. A major contributing factor to why the food tastes so delicious is that the brand is committed to utilizing high-quality ingredients that help enhance the flavor.

Chick-fil-A has a strict animal well-being guide that it sticks to, requiring all chicken suppliers to meet rigorous standards. Chickens must be domestically raised in climate-controlled barns where they are cage-free and are free to roam, and farmers must also offer the chickens proper nutrition and avoid all antibiotics.

The chicken products are made with 100% fresh chicken breast (no fillers, artificial preservatives, or steroids) and are made by coating it with a milk-and-egg wash, tossing in breading, and frying — all by hand. The result is juicy, flavorful chicken that has a delicious, homemade taste. And the best part? These standards apply to all Chick-fil-A chicken products, from the classic chicken sandwich to the fried and grilled nuggets. That way, no matter what you're in the mood for, you can feel confident knowing you're eating only the highest quality chicken.