Whether you're heading to the fanciest bakery your town has to offer or popping into a traditional neighborhood joint that's been open 50 years, ordering isn't always straightforward. Once you get to the front of the line, you're confronted with more types of bread and pastries than you knew existed, feel pressured to hurry your order, and walk out feeling like you didn't make the best of your trip. But, once you learn how to order from a bakery with confidence, you'll have no such issues.

I'm no stranger to bakeries, regularly frequenting my favorite Oxford bakery in England — shoutout to Hamblin, thanks for all the bread — and visiting others whenever I travel. But, I'm also an avid baker myself, and previously ran a micro-bakery, selling at markets and online. So, I'm confident putting in my perfect order at a bakery, and can help you to be, too.

Part of ordering is knowing a bit about the types of products that might be on offer. Once you know your fougasse from your focaccia, you'll find it easier to make a call when you reach the counter. But, you also need to understand what you like. Perhaps it transpires that you're a big fan of viennoiserie, which will narrow down your choices. It's good to have a solid grasp on your likes and dislikes, but still give yourself room to branch out. Armed with this knowledge, you'll be able to order from a bakery like a pro.