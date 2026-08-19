Where To Find The Best Breakfast Buffet In Your State

They say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Whether or not that's true is a matter of debate — the saying itself is simply the result of an old cereal marketing campaign that has made its way into the realm of folk wisdom. Either way, though, one thing is sure: Breakfast is a very popular meal. And if you like breakfast, what could be better than even more breakfast?

Enter the breakfast buffet. Though breakfast buffets are now sadly on the decline, the idea of bellying up to an endless supply of your favorite breakfast goodies is some people's definition of heaven on earth. Pancakes, bacon, eggs, fruit — it's all there, spread out before you, like an edible treasure trove. About the only thing that could elevate a breakfast buffet even further is mixing in a hint of lunch, which explains why brunch has also become so wildly popular in America.

Of course, not everyone loves brunch, but whether you're a breakfast purist or a brunch enthusiast, some breakfast buffets are clearly a level or two above the rest. Thankfully, these hallowed establishments are found across the entire United States, so wherever you are, there's somewhere you can go to chow down on a delicious breakfast buffet. Here's exactly where to go to find the best of the best.