Customers Are Calling These The 13 Best New Walmart Deli Items In 2026

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Walmart may not have the best reputation among grocery stores, but the chain is making genuine attempts to woo consumers. Along with big changes happening in 2026, the chain is remodeling certain locations for a more modern shopping experience and automating its supply chain for greater efficiency. The Walmart deli is also getting traction with positive shopper reviews on a variety of meats, cheeses, prepared foods, and plenty of other great buys. To this end, we checked out the best-reviewed deli releases of 2026 so far to highlight the products customers are most excited about.

As you might expect, our list is heavy on cheese and meat, with a few items perfect for an on-the-go charcuterie snack. We included other deli favorites, too, like soup, dill pickles, and potato salad. Naturally, Walmart carries name-brand products, but it also offers its own private-label Marketside and Great Value goods. In addition to these deli finds, be on the lookout for Walmart's best new bakery items in 2026 the next time you're shopping at the chain. But remember: Availability is based on location, so not all of these items will be available to all consumers, and prices may vary.