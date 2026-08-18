Customers Are Calling These The 13 Best New Walmart Deli Items In 2026
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Walmart may not have the best reputation among grocery stores, but the chain is making genuine attempts to woo consumers. Along with big changes happening in 2026, the chain is remodeling certain locations for a more modern shopping experience and automating its supply chain for greater efficiency. The Walmart deli is also getting traction with positive shopper reviews on a variety of meats, cheeses, prepared foods, and plenty of other great buys. To this end, we checked out the best-reviewed deli releases of 2026 so far to highlight the products customers are most excited about.
As you might expect, our list is heavy on cheese and meat, with a few items perfect for an on-the-go charcuterie snack. We included other deli favorites, too, like soup, dill pickles, and potato salad. Naturally, Walmart carries name-brand products, but it also offers its own private-label Marketside and Great Value goods. In addition to these deli finds, be on the lookout for Walmart's best new bakery items in 2026 the next time you're shopping at the chain. But remember: Availability is based on location, so not all of these items will be available to all consumers, and prices may vary.
Marketside Colby Jack Cheese Sticks
To clear up any confusion, Colby and Monterey Jack are not the same (Colby Jack is actually a hybrid of the two cheeses). As for Walmart's tasty cheese blend, these sticks come individually wrapped, making them an optimal quick bite. One review dubbed the 5-star-rated sticks, "Excellent. ... Very good snack."
Buy Marketside Colby Jack Cheese Sticks online or in stores for $0.50.
Olli Salumeria Pepperoni and Mozzarella Charcuterie Snack Pack
This sophisticated snack pack is like a transportable charcuterie with pepperoni, mozzarella, and artisanal crackers. And with 13 grams of protein per serving, it offers a flavorful way to hit your macros for your essential nutrient needs. "This combo almost feels like pizza without the sauce," said a customer review.
Buy the Olli Salumeria Pepperoni and Mozzarella Charcuterie Snack Pack online or in stores for $3.96.
Great Value Refrigerated Dill Pickle Sandwich Chips
When it comes to sandwich fixings, kosher dill pickle chips are an all-star. A customer review compared them to a fancy Trader Joe's pickle brand, while another Walmart shopper declared, "Oh so good!! Love these dill pickles!!" These babies can even be used in a deep-fried pickles recipe if you're feeling especially snacky.
Buy Great Value Refrigerated Dill Pickle Sandwich Chips online or in stores for $3.92.
Marketside Hard Salami and Colby Jack Snack Cup
According to a review on the Walmart site, the Marketside hard salami and cheese snack cup is "Great for the munchies." Enjoy these right out of the container or combine them with your favorite crackers (and here's our ranking of snack crackers from worst to best in case you can't decide).
Buy the Marketside Hard Salami and Colby Jack Snack Cup online or in stores for $2.58.
Land O'Frost Premium Hot Honey Lean Sliced Chicken Breast
This smoky chicken breast gets a flavor upgrade thanks to the addition of hot honey. One shopper's review on the Walmart website said, "This is so very flavorful ... you can taste the spiciness of the hot honey."
Buy the Land O'Frost Premium Hot Honey Lean Sliced Chicken Breast online or in stores for $6.24.
Reser's Fine Foods Baked Potato Salad
This deli classic combines two awesome comfort foods: potato salad and baked potatoes. With russet potatoes, bacon, chives, and other tasty ingredients, each 16-ounce container comes with approximately three servings. As one Walmart shopper declared, "I dunno where this has been all my life, but OMG!"
Buy the Reser's Fine Foods Baked Potato Salad online or in stores for $3.84.
Marketside Fresh Deli Chicken & Orzo with Lemon Soup
Soup season will be here before you know it, so it's not too early to start thinking of ready-made options, including Marketside's lemon, chicken, and orzo soup. This spin on the classic chicken noodle soup has a 4.3-star rating, and one Walmart shopper called this deli item "just like homemade."
Buy the Marketside Fresh Deli Chicken & Orzo with Lemon Soup online or in stores for $4.97.
Smithfield Prime Fresh Rotisserie Chicken
Smithfield has been in the food manufacturing business for over nine decades, and the company is known for the quality of its packaged meats. As one Walmart shopper declared in their review of the 7-ounce resealable package of fresh rotisserie chicken, "This company has great lunch meat!" Because bread selection can make or break a sandwich, follow these expert tips to ensure top-notch results.
Buy the Smithfield Prime Fresh Rotisserie Chicken online or in stores for $3.46.
Marketside Pepperoni and Mild Cheddar Snack Cup
You can enjoy this cheese-and-meat snack cup for lunch or as a quick fix between meals. You can also add the 3-ounce cup to a salad or even a frozen pizza as an upgrade. According to a Walmart shopper, "Taste is fresh, price is good! 10/10!"
Buy the Marketside Pepperoni and Mild Cheddar Snack Cup online or in stores for $2.58.
Stefano's Ready-to-Heat Ham and Cheese Calzone
A customer review declared that Stefano's ready-to-heat calzone is "really good, lots of meat and cheese." With a 4-star rating, this classic flavor can be heated in an oven or microwave, making it ideal for a busy weekday lunch.
Buy the Stefano's Ready-to-Heat Ham and Cheese Calzone online or in stores for $2.44.
P3 Portable Protein Pack with Hard Salami
"Sometimes you just want a little snack, but something with protein, and these are perfect," wrote one Walmart shopper in a 5-star review. Each pack comes with salami, cheddar bites, and maple-flavored nut clusters for 12 grams of protein per container.
Buy the P3 Portable Protein Pack with Hard Salami online or in stores for $1.67.
Columbus Black Forest Uncured Ham Lunch Meat
Black Forest ham features a smoky, salt-forward flavor that pairs wonderfully with sandwiches, scrambled eggs, and slow cooker recipes. In terms of value, one shopper noted "very large slices" in their online review. You can learn more about Black Forest ham and similar luncheon meats by checking out our guide to different deli hams.
Buy the Columbus Black Forest Uncured Ham Lunch Meat online or in stores for $5.64.
Sargento Mighty Bites Snack Kit with Uncured Pepperoni and Mozzarella Cheese
Do you miss the snack packs of your youth? This Sargento selection comes with mozzarella cheese, uncured pepperoni, and Wheat Thin crackers, plus fruit snacks for something sweet. Said one Walmart reviewer, "We LOVE these in our house! Perfect for trips and quick snacks for lunch." Each serving contains 12 grams of protein and no added nitrates or nitrites.
Buy this Sargento Mighty Bites Snack Kit online or in stores for $2.72.