9 Regional BBQ Sauces That Define American Barbecue

The grand tradition of U.S. barbecue means something slightly different depending on the region that does the cooking. Cuts and selections, cooking methods, and serving styles all rise from the cultural roots that brought them to the table, creating a panoply of possibilities. But of all the indicators of an area's culinary heritage, it's the sauce that speaks loudest and most clearly about where your barbecue options originated — even if it shares a similar base with its Southern brethren, taken from core recipes handed down through French, English, and early American traditions. With four cardinal sauce formats to guide the palate — light tomato, heavy tomato, vinegar and pepper, and mustard — each sauce asserts its own personality, further improved by cooks who add their own twists until an exemplary sauce emerges to represent the region.

When you say you like "barbecue sauce," do you know which regional sauce you're referring to? Is it a Kansas City sauce with vinegar notes rising above the other ingredients, or is it an Oklahoma sauce where sweetness is overtaken by warm baking spices stirred into the mix? Before you hit the grill for your next big open-flame cooking occasion, it's a good time to learn a little about what each region's barbecue sauce brings to the collective table of American cookout culture. Take a look at the distinctions of these related yet individualized concoctions and discover what makes each one special in its own right.