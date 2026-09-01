15 Southern Sandwiches Everyone Should Try Once

Anyone who has ever experienced the glory of Southern cooking wouldn't be too surprised that there's a massive list of the region's comfort foods that you need try before you die. From biscuits and gravy to chicken-fried steak, there's no denying that the folks down South know how to whip up a mighty feast. What you may not know, though, is that Southerners are also quite clever when it comes to putting together sandwiches.

Those who dwell in the Southern states might put things between bread that'll make you clutch your pearls at first, but honestly, you shouldn't write off these creations until you try them. Some sandwiches are even deceptively simple, with only one or two ingredients inside. Like, how on Earth could something like that be good? But the thing is, they are.

Whether you're a sandwich aficionado, or you just appreciate trying food from different regions, you'll see that heritage, history, and ingredient availability all play a part in the story of the Southern sandwich. If you're ready to dive in, a good place to start is with these iconic sandwiches from the South that everyone should try, at least once. But you'll likely want to eat them more than that.