15 Southern Sandwiches Everyone Should Try Once
Anyone who has ever experienced the glory of Southern cooking wouldn't be too surprised that there's a massive list of the region's comfort foods that you need try before you die. From biscuits and gravy to chicken-fried steak, there's no denying that the folks down South know how to whip up a mighty feast. What you may not know, though, is that Southerners are also quite clever when it comes to putting together sandwiches.
Those who dwell in the Southern states might put things between bread that'll make you clutch your pearls at first, but honestly, you shouldn't write off these creations until you try them. Some sandwiches are even deceptively simple, with only one or two ingredients inside. Like, how on Earth could something like that be good? But the thing is, they are.
Whether you're a sandwich aficionado, or you just appreciate trying food from different regions, you'll see that heritage, history, and ingredient availability all play a part in the story of the Southern sandwich. If you're ready to dive in, a good place to start is with these iconic sandwiches from the South that everyone should try, at least once. But you'll likely want to eat them more than that.
Southern tomato sandwich
In terms of complexity, the humble Southern tomato sandwich might fall on the most basic end of the spectrum, but don't let this classification fool you. Southerners count down the days to summer, when they can pick out the ripest, most flavorful tomatoes, often from their own gardens. Any hearty type of tomato suffices, from Cherokee Purple to Big Beef.
Assembling this sandwich couldn't be easier. Slice your tomatoes on the thicker side so they have a nice bite, then sprinkle salt and pepper on top. As you allow those flavors to meld , take two slices of soft white sandwich bread, and smear some mayo (preferably a Southern one like Duke's or Blue Plate) on the slices. Gently assemble the sandwich by nestling the tomato slices between the bread, so each bite is full of tomato goodness, and voilà.
Of course, there are plenty of tricks you can use to level up this sandwich, such as lightly toasting the bread or making a zippier marinade for the tomatoes, but the simplest version of this sandwich will always hit the spot. Getting soaked from the tomato juice dripping down your chin, while eating the sandwich at the kitchen sink, is basically a Southern summer rite of passage.
Pulled pork sandwich
Pulled pork is perhaps one of the most well-known delights that comes from the South. There's really nothing like smelling the smoke from pit barbecue on a Southern college football Saturday, or at an autumn festival in a small mountain town. Now, a pulled pork sandwich can have several components, but it's also not uncommon to just slap some succulent meat between a bun and chow down — the meat is that flavorful.
What makes pulled pork so good is the low-and-slow treatment that yields juicy, tender meat that shreds with ease. The seasonings are also complex, with different ones used depending on what region you're in. In Eastern North Carolina, the 'cue is vinegar-based, and in South Carolina, some sauces contain mustard. Folks also love adding other traditional fixings to the sandwich, such as pickles and coleslaw.
The South has a unique, warm climate, and many types of farm animals had a hard time adjusting. Pigs, on the other hand, flourished immediately. As a result, for hundreds of years, Southerners could count on pork as a reliable protein source. Plus, hosting a barbecue was an amazing way to bring folks together. And it still is.
Peanut butter sandwich dunked in chicken noodle soup
Southerners sure do love their peanut butter. Take Elvis, who was from Mississippi — his obsession with peanut butter and banana sandwiches is well-known, decades after his death. Also, peanut butter being a staple in many Southern cabinets makes sense. Many families had a lot of mouths to feed on a budget, and peanut butter offered protein. Peanuts are also an abundant crop in this region, so folks could buy them from local farmers at a fair price.
A comfort dish that sounds made up, but isn't, is a peanut butter sandwich dunked in chicken noodle soup. It's not trendy, yet so many Southerners on social media have shared that they grew up with this odd pairing. Some folks shared that vegetable soup was equally good. While this sandwich combo has crept its way up north to Pennsylvania, it's still a fairly niche concept that has earned Southerners some side-eye, when they mention how tasty it is.
Chicken salad sandwich
One brilliant way to transform leftover chicken is by making chicken salad. You can eat the mixture on its own, dip some crackers into it, or, best of all, make a sandwich. Southerners especially enjoy this chilled sandwich to escape the grueling summers. Who wants to turn on the oven when it already feels like you're baking under the sun?
A chicken salad sandwich strikes a beautiful balance between healthy and indulgent. The chicken and veggies are nice and refreshing, while the generous amount of mayo (preferably, a Southern brand) holds everything together. Some folks even like to fold in chopped fruits and nuts for sweetness and crunch, or different pickled vegetables for extra zest. Simple white bread is all you need for a tasty sandwich, but you can make it even more decadent by spreading this mixture onto a sliced croissant. It's perfect for a picnic, especially on a sunny Southern day.
Pimento cheese sandwich
The Southern treat that has gained a bit of nationwide popularity in recent years is the pimento cheese sandwich. The base for this spread is made with mayo, sharp cheddar cheese, and diced pimento peppers. But one of the beautiful things about this regional dish is that every family will have their own unique spin on the mixture — afrom adding fresh vegetables like green onions to gourmet ingredients like truffle mayonnaise.
Like chicken salad, pimento cheese is great for crackers. To get the full experience, though, you need to try it in a sandwich, with nothing else inside. Not a fan of cold cheese? Try grilling it to make the most indulgent grilled cheese of your life. However, Southerners love this refreshing spread chilled, because it can please a crowd without cranking up the heat in the kitchen. If you're still unconvinced, just know that the pimento cheese sandwich is so beloved that First Lady Rosalynn Carter handed some out on a flight. If it's tasty enough for her, it's definitely worth trying.
Egg salad sandwich
A Southern sandwich that embraces eggs in their full glory is the egg salad sandwich. Don't get it twisted: the name may make this mixture sound like it's full of veggies, but the truth is, this recipe is just hard-boiled eggs mashed with some mayo, mustard, salt, and pepper. As long as you don't go overboard with the mayo, the eggs can offer a lot of nutrition (but we all deserve to indulge now and then).
Since it's a fairly light sandwich, some folks may reserve it for lunchtime, but no one can stop you from spreading it on your toast in the morning, or treating yourself to a midnight snack. While egg salad is currently adored across America, it will forever hold a special place in Southern culture. For many generations, folks have been whipping up egg salad sandwiches to bring the community together at church gatherings and picnics. The cool spread helped offer protein on hot summer days, and some folks even included pickles and onions to add an extra kick.
Fried chicken sandwich
Another Southern meal that's become a nationwide staple is the fried chicken sandwich. Social media seems to be full of people going wild on their hunt for the best fast food fried chicken or local mom-and-pop sandwiches. Those who aren't afraid to get a little greasy spend time trying to uncover the secret to making the perfect fried chicken sandwich at home. Needless to say, almost everyone is obsessed.
The deep frying technique is actually believed to have been brought to America by the Scottish, but enslaved cooks in the South took this protein to new heights with transformative African spice blends. The history of who put fried chicken between two pieces of bread gets a little murky from here, and a little controversial, with Southern fast food chain Chick-fil-A often being credited with creating the first chicken sandwich. Further research shows that the chicken sandwich most likely appeared in small diners and roadside joints across the South, in the early 20th century — decades before the restaurant opened its doors in 1967. And we're grateful.
Southern banana sandwich
Kids who grow up in New England eat fluffernutter sandwiches, which are sandwiches filled with peanut butter and marshmallow fluff. Down South, when kids wanted something a little sweet, they may have eaten a Southern banana sandwich. This creation is simply sliced bananas layered onto slices of white bread that are coated in mayonnaise. The inventor of this sandwich is unknown, but folks seem to have first started eating it during the Great Depression. What began as a struggle meal has since transformed into a Southern comfort classic.
Since mayo is usually reserved for savory sandwiches, this combo may raise eyebrows. But, we invite you to take a moment to meditate on these ingredients. Bananas are one of the sweetest types of fruit that have a nice bite, but become quite creamy when you chew them. Mayo is also creamy, and its subtle savory flavor provides some balance. One potential critique is that the sandwich doesn't have enough texture, but that's easy to remedy. Toasting the bread or sprinkling some nuts on top could be a tasty variation. Or again, like Elvis — add some peanut butter and bacon.
Pineapple and mayonnaise sandwich
If you thought banana sandwiches sounded strange, you may also have a hard time stomaching the pineapple and mayo sandwich. The assembly is the same: spread mayo all over two slices of white bread, then layer on sliced pineapple or pineapple chunks. Considering how juicy pineapple is, this sandwich, like the classic tomato sandwich, may also ruin your shirt.
Fruit sandwiches aren't altogether an unappealing concept. When tourists visit Japan, for example, they're thrilled to get their hands on the country's viral strawberry and whipped cream sandwich on white bread. When we think about it, it seems like it's the mayo that is demonized in the Southern fruit sandwiches.
While bananas are super sweet, pineapple brings its own type of tang to the table. This tart sweetness may feel more harmonious to first-timers who are afraid of a mayonnaise and fruit combo. Regardless, there's no denying that such a juicy fruit can feel so refreshing, especially on a hot summer day in the South.
Fried bologna sandwich
If those last two fruit sandwiches had you doubting the deliciousness of Southern sandwiches, don't worry, we're now back in savory territory. Bologna is a beloved American lunch meat, so it's probably that many folks outside the South have tried it. But, instead of simply slapping some cold bologna and cheese between sandwich bread and calling it a meal, Southerners help the lunch meat reach its full potential by frying it first.
A fried bologna sandwich tastes so good because the meat develops some added texture, and somehow seems even more savory upon frying. Its warmth is also quite comforting, right as you bite through the pillowy white bread. Southerners may spread all kinds of condiments onto the sandwich, but mustard is perhaps the most common. Dijon, yellow, and spicy brown are all tried-and-true mustards for this sandwich. Some folks also love adding sliced tomato, red onion, lettuce, and other common sandwich fixings. It's sometimes even served for breakfast, with a fried egg.
Funeral sandwiches
It's fascinating to learn about the different types of food often prepared for those in mourning. In the South, funeral sandwiches — also known as ham delights — have become a go-to on tables at get-togethers following graveside ceremonies. But, funeral sandwiches are so good that they have become a staple at all types of Southern gatherings as well.
So what's in the sandwiches? The base consists of a bag of pre-made rolls (King's Hawaiian seems to be a favorite) because sliders can feed a big crowd. Ham and Swiss cheese make up the bulk of the sandwich, but other types of deli meats and cheeses are also frequently used. But what truly sets these little sandwich gems apart is the goodness that gets brushed on top of the rolls.
Melted butter, brown sugar, Worcestershire sauce, mustard, and poppy seeds come together to form a finger-licking glaze. Once the rolls bake in the oven, the bread toasts a bit and soaks up those glorious flavors. The poppy seeds also add to the presentation of the dish. Guests can easily grab a slider, eat it in a few bites, and continue mingling. Don't be surprised if you go for two or three, though.
New Orleans muffuletta
We can thank the Italians for the adored muffuletta sandwich. New Orleans happens to have a big Sicilian population who, along with other immigrants, graced the region with their culinary culture. Salvatore Lupo, who is credited for the creation of this now-iconic sandwich, served the muffuletta out of this shop, Central Grocery and Deli, which opened in 1906.
A New Orleans muffuletta is stuffed to the brim with provolone and Swiss cheese, salami, mortadella, and capicola. Its defining feature is the colorful olive spread that is made by pulsing black and green olives in a food processor with olive oil, garlic, thyme, and oregano.
The inclusion of this spread is a stroke of sandwich genius. If you learn about the top mistakes that can ruin an Italian sub, you'll know that fat is essential for adding flavor and keeping the bread soft. The olive oil and herbs in this spread create a glorious seal that protects the bread's integrity, while enhancing the flavors of the meats and cheeses. If you visit New Orleans, you can even visit Central Grocery and enjoy the original.
Blackened fish sandwich
No Southern sandwich list would be complete without a nod to blackened fish. Blackened fish also originated in New Orleans, but folks throughout the South have adopted the recipe. Fish was a plentiful and cheap protein, and this cooking technique also broke up the monotony of baking or frying it.
Since fish is the star of the show, you need to select a type that can withstand the high cooking temperature. Catfish is the most traditional choice, but other hardy fish like cod also work. The fish gets its flavor from a spice rub with lots of personality. Paprika, cayenne, salt, pepper, thyme, onion and garlic powder, and oregano can form a tasty Cajun blend that works beautifully in all kinds of recipes. The next step is to sear both sides of the fish until the exterior is blackened.
The fish is scrumptious enough to carry this blackened fish sandwich, but we're not done yet. To brighten things up, the fish is topped with a tangy, refreshing coleslaw. The buns are toasted for a buttery crunch, then topped with a luscious remoulade.
Meatloaf sandwich
Meatloaf has been an American staple for many decades. With a large enough household, there may never be leftovers. However, when Southern families did end up with some extra meatloaf, they spruced it up into a whole new meal. Cue the meatloaf sandwich.
Every household may have its own preferred way to whip up a meatloaf sandwich, but the process is usually quite simple. Butter two slices of white bread and place a hearty slice of meatloaf between them. Some folks may like squeezing some extra ketchup on top for moisture, or adding toppings like pickles or onions to make the sandwich more glamorous. Duke's mayo and mustard are also welcome additions.
People on social media often discuss how much they adore this leftover sandwich. It's a no-fuss meal that reduces food waste, and can help you cool down on a hot day. And that goes a long way in the sunny South.
Virginia ham biscuit sandwich
A Virginia ham biscuit, also known as a country ham biscuit, takes advantage of how tasty Southern biscuits are. Sliced white bread is common in so many Southern sandwiches, so it's great to see an option that makes flaky, tender biscuits a non-negotiable ingredient. This sandwich is a source of pride for Virginians, with history dating back to the Jamestown settlers. In order to get the most out of every animal they farmed, the settlers experimented with salting and curing their meat. They combined their classic European techniques with the techniques they learned from the indigenous people who lived there to create incredibly tasty pork. Many ham producers in Virginia honor these traditions to this day.
As a result, it's best to buy Virginia ham for your biscuits if possible. Some modern recipes bake store-bought biscuits, but you'll get the finest results by making your own buttermilk biscuits from scratch. There's nothing more rewarding than tearing open a biscuit fresh out of the oven that you made with your own hands.
The heart of this sandwich is simply slices of Virginia ham piled on a warm biscuit. However, Virginians have fun playing with cheese, butter, mayo, greens, and even gourmet ingredients like fig mustard to make this sandwich even better.