Does Older Scotch Really Taste Better?

Back in 2019, Sotheby's sold what was then the world's oldest whisky, Macallan's 81-year old The Reach, for an impressive $340,000. The age record was broken in 2021, when a bottle of Old Ingledew Whiskey dating back to around the late 18th century sold for a cool $110,000. While it's clear that the rarity of both contributed a lot to their respective values, some folks might reasonably assume that their quality was a major factor, too. Older, after all, is better — right? Unfortunately, that idea is just one of many false facts about whisky we need to unlearn.

While aging does play a crucial role in developing the spirit's final flavor profile, other factors like the quality of ingredients and region of origin all play a part in determining the quality. A badly made Scotch, if aged for 21 years, will just be bad whisky that's of legal drinking age. The beverage can even be over-aged, developing too much of a woody taste if it sits in the cask for too long.

Despite all this, checking a bottle's age can still be a decent way for beginners to easily identify quality whisky. Many whisky aficionados recommend anything with an age statement between eight to 12 years since these tend to develop the best balance. Once you've cut your teeth a little more in the world of Scotch appreciation, you'll find other ways to identify a quality product beyond its age. For instance, you could consider the tasting notes rather than just the numbers on the bottle.