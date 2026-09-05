Raising Cane's Vs Chick-Fil-A: Who Has The Better Chicken Tenders?

Arguably more than any other fast food chain, Raising Cane's is synonymous with chicken tenders. Whereas close competitors like Zaxbys or Bojangles also serve, for example, wings and breakfast sandwiches respectively, virtually everything on the Raising Cane's menu is tender-focused. Even sandwiches and the secret menu items at Raising Cane's still incorporate its signature chicken fingers to some degree. Meanwhile, Chick-fil-A may well qualify as the single most beloved chicken chain — at the very least, it's the top chicken-selling restaurant in America.

In the past, I compared Popeyes chicken tenders to Raising Cane's, and later compared KFC chicken tenders to Raising Cane's. Both times Cane's came out on top. With that said, I had never tried tenders from Chick-fil-A before this experience, so it was a genuine mystery to me how the country's best-selling chicken spot would perform against arguably the foremost tender specialist. Based on my thoughts and observations after trying both chains for myself, ahead are comparisons between Cane's and Chick-fil-A tenders in a number of categories, before my pick for the best chicken tender chain overall.