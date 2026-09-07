The Burger Chain That Sells A High-Quality Chicken Sandwich
Nearly every fast food chain offers its take on the ever-popular chicken sandwich, whether it's fried, grilled, simple, or stacked with toppings. Despite the prominence of poultry-focused chains like Popeyes and Chick-fil-A, one of the best entrants in the field actually comes from a company better known for making tasty ButterBurgers. That's Culver's, which earned a top spot on our list of fast food restaurants with high-quality chicken sandwiches.
For folks who want unbreaded chicken breast, Culver's offers a grilled poultry sandwich. However, the fried version is what truly shines. To understand why, it helps to start at the source. In this case, that's Springer Mountain Farms, which began supplying poultry to the chain in 2011. The company was the first chicken producer to become American Humane Certified, a designation that requires adherence to strict rules related to animal health, housing, feeding, handling, and slaughter.
Of course, serving quality chicken is only part of what makes this Midwest burger chain such a standout. Preparation is also critical. The meat is double-breaded for extra crunch before frying. Culver's serves the sandwich on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, and pickles. These toppings add freshness and acidity to contrast with the rich fried chicken. There's even a spicy version for those seeking a bit of heat.
Improving on an already delicious sandwich
The fact that a fast food item is delicious as-is doesn't mean you can't improve it. Ordering tips to get the most out of your Culver's chicken sandwich include adding Swiss cheese and a side of marinara sauce to create a chicken parm or swapping out the bun for sourdough or rye toast. The restaurant also notes that its sandwiches are fully customizable. You could add bacon, mushrooms, onions, and numerous sauces to craft a chicken sandwich all your own.
This also isn't the only category where Culver's shines outside of its traditional burgers. It's also well-known for its frozen custard (essentially ice cream with extra egg yolks for added richness). That item comes in a variety of daily flavors, including classics like vanilla and chocolate as well as caramel fudge cookie dough and raspberry cheesecake. They're all churned on-site daily in small batches.
If you don't live anywhere near a Culver's location, that doesn't mean you can't get your hands on an impressive chicken sandwich. Our rankings also praised Shake Shack, BurgerFi, and, naturally, Chick-fil-A. However, if you have a chance to try Culver's chicken sandwich, it might be worth skipping the ButterBurger.