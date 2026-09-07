The Burger Chain That Sells A High-Quality Chicken Sandwich

Nearly every fast food chain offers its take on the ever-popular chicken sandwich, whether it's fried, grilled, simple, or stacked with toppings. Despite the prominence of poultry-focused chains like Popeyes and Chick-fil-A, one of the best entrants in the field actually comes from a company better known for making tasty ButterBurgers. That's Culver's, which earned a top spot on our list of fast food restaurants with high-quality chicken sandwiches.

For folks who want unbreaded chicken breast, Culver's offers a grilled poultry sandwich. However, the fried version is what truly shines. To understand why, it helps to start at the source. In this case, that's Springer Mountain Farms, which began supplying poultry to the chain in 2011. The company was the first chicken producer to become American Humane Certified, a designation that requires adherence to strict rules related to animal health, housing, feeding, handling, and slaughter.

Of course, serving quality chicken is only part of what makes this Midwest burger chain such a standout. Preparation is also critical. The meat is double-breaded for extra crunch before frying. Culver's serves the sandwich on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, and pickles. These toppings add freshness and acidity to contrast with the rich fried chicken. There's even a spicy version for those seeking a bit of heat.