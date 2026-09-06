8 Disadvantages Of Using Gas Ovens

Some people swear by gas stoves and ovens, especially because these appliances tend to preheat faster and allow more flexibility on the cooktop side of things. But the oven itself is not without flaws and can create issues you may not have considered. To some state legislators, these disadvantages are so great, that some have pursued bans on installing gas stoves and ovens in new buildings and homes in an attempt to alleviate some of the risks. For instance, New York has passed a ban on gas stoves in buildings more than seven stories high while Montgomery County in Maryland has a gas ban for new home construction. California, Colorado, and Massachusetts are also considering gas bans as well.

If you're thinking about buying a new oven, or you're having a new home built where you're picking out appliances, it may be worth researching some of the disadvantages of owning a gas oven versus owning an electric oven. From safety concerns to challenges with baking and cooking, you need to know what you may be up against. Likewise, if you already have a gas oven, it can be helpful to know what these disadvantages are and what you can do to mitigate them. Here are eight of the most common disadvantages of using a gas oven that you need to be aware of.