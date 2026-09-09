Cheap Vs Expensive Turkey Deli Meat: Is It Worth The Splurge?

Calling something or someone a turkey has long been considered a putdown. Yet, there's nothing more noble than the humble American turkey. Just ask Benjamin Franklin. After the U.S. government adopted the bald eagle as its symbol, Franklin criticized the choice in a letter, saying that the turkey is "a much more respectable Bird, and withal a true original Native of America ... He is besides, though a little vain and silly, a Bird of Courage."

But where would Franklin stand on the cost of turkey deli meat? Perhaps the famously frugal Founding Father would choose to save a penny rather than spring for some expensive, high-end designer turkey slices. It's impossible to say, because for everything Franklin did over the course of his storied life, he never stood inside a mega supermarket faced with decision paralysis over a dozen different brands of lunch meat. So figuring out whether it's worth it to spend more on your turkey slices is a task that falls to our generation.

And it's a task we're prepared to tackle head-on. We've sampled turkey from eight different national or regional deli meat suppliers — four from the cheap seats and four from the luxury boxes — and compared them in a rigorous gauntlet of meat consumption. Our goal: to determine once and for all whether it's worth the splurge to spend your Benjamins on high-end turkey meat.