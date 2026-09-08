The Worst New McDonald's Items Of 2026 (So Far)

McDonald's may be an iconic fast food chain, but its status doesn't necessarily ward off criticism. The restaurant was one of several fast food joints that raised prices in 2026, and annoyed customers on Reddit have complained McDonald's went back on its affordable pricing promises ("It's a hamburger, not a Stradivarius violin," mused one commenter). Compounding the ongoing discussion about high prices, the restaurant has struck out where some newly released items are concerned. We dug through the 2026 Golden Arches drops to determine which debuts left a sour taste in the mouths of diners, and here's what we found.

In a move that was likely influenced by Starbucks Energy Refreshers (a line of fruit-flavored caffeinated beverages), McDonald's released its own Strawberry Watermelon Refresher this year. Customers also received a new variety of the famous Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Biscuit, as well as a new Caramel Apple Pie Coffee. In all three cases, fans felt let down by the quality, while cost was also an issue for the new breakfast sandwich. Despite the lackluster response garnered by these limited time releases, 2026 hasn't been a complete wash for the chain. McDonald's Derpy McFlurry (a creamy collab with "KPop Demon Hunters") ranked among the best new fast food items of 2026 so far.