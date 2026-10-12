Marinate Chicken In This Fall Favorite For 10x The Flavor

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Every season has its signature flavors, but fall's might be the best. Pumpkin, apple, and spices are wonderfully warm and cozy, making whatever they're flavoring a little more comforting (and delicious). While fall flavors are most popular in sweet foods, they're great in savory dishes too, including meat. Chicken can be the perfect fall-flavored dinner when cooked with warming spices or marinated in one of the season's most classic drinks: apple cider. It's also a surefire way to boost its flavor.

Many apple cider marinades for chicken call for a mixture of apple cider and apple cider vinegar (some just use cider vinegar), along with oil, garlic, mustard, spices like cinnamon, and herbs such as rosemary and thyme. The mild acidity of apple cider helps break down the poultry's tissue, while its sugars create beautiful caramelization on the chicken's surface once it hits the heat. After making the marinade, go ahead and soak your chicken for about two hours to achieve the best flavor and texture. Then, it's time to cook.

To get the full breadth of the marinade's flavor, set some to the side and use it as a baste while grilling, pan-frying, or baking. The result should be sweet, well-seasoned chicken that reminds you of fall. For extra apple flavor, consider serving it with spiced baked apples or an apple cider pan sauce.