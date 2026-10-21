4 Ordering Tips For The Best Culver's Fish Sandwich
Culver's may be famous for its delicious ButterBurgers, but it also has an amazing fish sandwich that even beat out the beloved McDonald's Filet-O-Fish. Customers on Reddit praised the quality of Culver's North Atlantic Cod Fish Sandwich, with one diner going so far as to say, "[It's] easily the best fish sandwich in fast food." But if you're a Culver's fan already, that should come as no surprise, seeing as the Midwestern chain goes out of its way to provide high-quality ingredients and prepare food fresh. When it comes to the fish sandwich, Culver's has even had the same fish supplier for 20 years, sourcing its cod fillets directly from the Barents Sea off of Norway's icy north coast.
Culver's fish sandwich is a large piece of fried wild-caught cod that's hand-battered in Culver's custom blend of herbs and spices. It's served on a hoagie roll with tartar sauce, iceberg lettuce, and shredded cheddar cheese. But many Culver's regulars have come up with their own ways to level up the sandwich, including adding pickles and onions, asking for extra tartar sauce, subbing the shredded cheddar for a slice of American cheese, and asking for extra crispy fish. So whether you've had the sandwich dozens of times or want to try it for the first time, use these ordering tips to get the best Culver's fish sandwich.
Add pickles and onions to your fish sandwich
Culver's North Atlantic Cod Sandwich is one of the highest quality fish sandwiches from a chain restaurant, but a couple of extra toppings could make it even better. On Reddit, multiple customers recommended adding pickles, while one diner kicked themselves for not thinking of that sooner, commenting, "I bet that would've taken it from an A to an A+." Pickles are no stranger to fish sandwiches; after all, relish is usually an ingredient in tartar sauce. The tanginess of pickles pairs well with the crispy, savory fish fillet batter. It's a salt-and-vinegar type matchup that just makes sense.
In a Facebook post, as well as on Reddit, customers recommended getting the fish sandwich with both pickles and onions. And why not? Onions are also a familiar addition to fish sandwiches in general, appearing in homemade fried fish sandwich recipes and even the classic New York lox, eggs, and onions breakfast (LEO) sandwich. They add a sharper, slightly spicy bite that further rounds out the sandwich's flavor. Onions are also a regular partner to pickles on burgers, so why not a fish sandwich? Whether you get raw or grilled onions along with pickles is up to you. But if you enjoy a little extra zing with your seafood, this topping addition is an ordering hack worth trying.
Get extra tartar sauce for your fish
Although Culver's fish sandwich already comes with tartar sauce, some fans on Facebook recommended ordering extra to add more flavor. In contrast to the flaky fish batter, tartar sauce provides moisture, creaminess, and a bit of tartness. You can request extra sauce directly on your sandwich if you order in person or at the drive-thru or get it on the side for an extra 40 cents if you place an order online or via the app. Either way, it's a simple upgrade that can make a big difference, especially if you like your fish slathered in sauce rather than just a bit spread on the bun.
Ordering extra sauce on the side also means you can control how sauce-covered every bite is, whether you drizzle it on or dip your sandwich. This method also works better when you're not eating your sandwich right away. If you want a saucy bite, better to add it when you're ready to eat rather than letting the tartar sauce soak all the ingredients and get your sandwich soggy.
But FYI, you don't have to limit that extra sauce solely to your sandwich. One Redditor shared, "I order extra tartar sauce because the fries taste amazing dipped in it." Like ranch, the tanginess of tartar sauce makes a surprisingly good companion to salty, crispy fries, especially if you order them with the cod sandwich. It's a simple way to get more out of your order without spending much extra.
Swap shredded cheddar for a slice of American cheese
Putting cheese on a fish sandwich is a question of great debate among foodies. There are rules, apparently, as one Redditor put it, "Fried fish. Yes. Grilled fish. No." The North Atlantic Cod Sandwich at Culver's is fried and does indeed come with cheese. However, some fans of the sandwich have a cheesier upgrade: Swap the shredded cheddar cheese for a slice of American cheese. Posts and comments on both Facebook and Reddit advocated for the swap. And in one Reddit post about Culver's menu hacks, a Redditor even called it "Mickey D style," referring to McDonald's Filet-O-Fish, which also comes with a slice of American cheese.
There doesn't seem to be an easy way to make the switch if you're ordering on Culver's website or the mobile app. American cheese is not a topping option. But if you're going through the drive-thru or ordering at the counter, they can likely accommodate your request. Interestingly, even though shredded cheddar is listed as coming with the sandwich, it's actually an upcharge of 40 cents. Adding another type of cheese might cost you, although the exact price will vary by location.
So why switch cheese? American cheese is known for its smooth texture and superior meltability. It can create a creamy layer over the hot, crispy fish fillet instead of leaving you with individual shreds or clumps of cheese. Its mild flavor is also less sharp than cheddar, complementing, rather than overpowering, the taste of the fish.
Order the fish extra crispy
Part of the appeal of having fried fish is the crispy batter exterior. But if you want an even more satisfying crunch with every bite, try asking Culver's to make your North Atlantic Cod Sandwich extra crispy. The chain's fish is hand-coated in batter before it's fried, but you can request a little extra time in the fryer for a crunchier finish. According to a self-reported Culver's employee on Reddit, "Anything that is cooked in the fryers can be made extra crispy."
Fans on a Facebook post about Culver's fish sandwich also agreed that asking the kitchen to cook the fish longer is the right move. Just don't be surprised if your fish arrives hotter than usual with a darker, golden-brown coating. Double frying intensifies color, crunch, and temperature, so let it cool a bit before taking a bite.
Since Culver's prepares its food to order, just know this ordering tip may add a little extra time to your wait. While Redditors stated Culver's is more than happy to accommodate requests like extra crispy fish, fries, or other fried items, try not to request it during super busy periods. Doing so might irritate the cooks, especially when they're already juggling lots of orders. But if you time it right and pair this extra-crispy upgrade with the right toppings, you'll be well on your way to building the perfect Culver's fish sandwich.