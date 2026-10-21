4 Ordering Tips For The Best Culver's Fish Sandwich

Culver's may be famous for its delicious ButterBurgers, but it also has an amazing fish sandwich that even beat out the beloved McDonald's Filet-O-Fish. Customers on Reddit praised the quality of Culver's North Atlantic Cod Fish Sandwich, with one diner going so far as to say, "[It's] easily the best fish sandwich in fast food." But if you're a Culver's fan already, that should come as no surprise, seeing as the Midwestern chain goes out of its way to provide high-quality ingredients and prepare food fresh. When it comes to the fish sandwich, Culver's has even had the same fish supplier for 20 years, sourcing its cod fillets directly from the Barents Sea off of Norway's icy north coast.

Culver's fish sandwich is a large piece of fried wild-caught cod that's hand-battered in Culver's custom blend of herbs and spices. It's served on a hoagie roll with tartar sauce, iceberg lettuce, and shredded cheddar cheese. But many Culver's regulars have come up with their own ways to level up the sandwich, including adding pickles and onions, asking for extra tartar sauce, subbing the shredded cheddar for a slice of American cheese, and asking for extra crispy fish. So whether you've had the sandwich dozens of times or want to try it for the first time, use these ordering tips to get the best Culver's fish sandwich.