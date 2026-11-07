Shredded Vs Cubed Chicken: Which Is Better For Chicken Salad?

Generally speaking, shredded chicken is the preferred option for a superlatively dense and flavorful sandwich filling. However, cubed chicken certainly has its place in the chicken salad canon. If you're serving the chicken salad on top of a salad or bowl, rather than in a sandwich, the looser consistency of cubed chicken can be an asset because it makes it easier to distribute the chicken salad evenly throughout the dish and gives it a satisfying, light-yet-hearty bite.

Additionally, there's the convenience factor. Many people find it easier and quicker to cube the chicken, and if you don't have the time or patience to shred it very finely, you'll end up with chunky strips that are even more unwieldy than cubes. You could use an electric mixer, which might be the easiest way to shred chicken. However, if you don't feel like pulling out kitchen gadgets for a quick lunch, cubing could be your best bet.

Finally, shredded chicken's ability to absorb binding agents and seasonings might give it a flavor boost, but it also means you'll likely need to add more mayonnaise to achieve your desired texture. As such, using cubed chicken can be a good way to lighten up the dish without sacrificing creaminess. And no matter how you slice it, just remember your homemade chicken salad doesn't have to be served on white bread.