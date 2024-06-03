The 12 Best Ways To Upgrade Chicken Salad Like A Pro

Let's be real; chicken salad isn't exactly the most exciting meal on the table. The usual blend of celery, chicken, and mayonnaise can carry with it a hum-drum vibe, especially when you make it often. With that said, it's usually dishes like these that lend themselves to the most creativity, especially when you have pros on your side willing and ready to spill their secrets. Ingredients can be added in, changed, and swapped to make what once was a boringly standard dish into something incredibly enticing.

So, how exactly do you go about upgrading chicken salad? Let us count the ways. We consulted several food pros, from a Hollywood event planner to a head chef to a food blogger, to get you the most deliciously useful hacks to totally elevate your chicken salad game. Every upgrade is easily doable, and most can be executed using the ingredients you likely already have on hand. Join us as we share our experts' tips on the best ways to upgrade chicken salad like a pro.