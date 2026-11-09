The Easy Way To Give Scrambled Eggs A Hearty Upgrade

For those of us who need a hot breakfast to get going in the morning, few recipes are as speedy and filling as scrambled eggs. There are plenty of ways to cook scrambled eggs too, and they're a versatile base for add-ins, but leftover potatoes are one of their most compatible companions when it comes to getting a hearty morning meal on the table fast.

But what kinds of potato dishes should you add to your scrambled eggs? Almost any kind will do, though preparations with a bit of structure are your best bet. This helps the potatoes provide some contrast to the scrambled eggs compared to softer textures like mashed potatoes. Think roasted potatoes, french fries, hash browns, and the like. If you want to make breakfast especially easy, plan for leftovers by making extra portions so that adding them to your morning scrambled eggs could not be easier.

Whatever leftover potato dish you decide to use, start by reheating it directly in a pan on the stovetop. You may need to slice larger pieces of potato into smaller, bite-size chunks and watch the amount of cooking fat you add so the final dish doesn't become too greasy. At the same time, prepare the egg mixture for your favorite scrambled eggs recipe. When the potatoes are fully reheated and just finished cooking, tip in the eggs and cook until the eggs reach your preferred doneness. Eggs cook quickly, so if you add them too early, the potatoes won't be fully reheated or crisped when the eggs finish cooking.