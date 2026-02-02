Copycat Chick-Fil-A Hash Brown Scramble Bowl Recipe
One of Chick-fil-A's heartier breakfast items is the Hash Brown Scramble Bowl, which comes with a variety of different protein options, including sausage, bacon, spicy chicken, and chicken nuggets. This copycat version, however, opts to go with the chicken nuggets and includes a recipe for making them from-scratch. Recipe developer Patterson Watkins admits that she was originally a bit skeptical of how chicken nuggets, potatoes, and eggs would work in combination, but having tried them together, she says of her recipe, "This combo is creative [and] unique, but it works."
As Watkins describes the dish, "The textures are tasty-fun and pleasing — the crispy tater rounds, the soft fluffy scrambled eggs, the tender well-seasoned chicken. The flavor contrasts are nicely balanced too — that hint of sweetness from the chicken, the zesty freshness from the salsa, the creamy-cheesy salty element from the eggs. It comes together, deliciously, surprisingly." She didn't feel the need to make any tweaks to CFA's version, either, so this recipe gets you something that tastes pretty darn close to the Hash Brown Scramble Bowl you'd order in-restaurant.
Collect the ingredients for the copycat Chick-fil-A Hash Brown Scramble Bowl
To make the copycat Chick-fil-A chicken nuggets, you'll need boneless, skinless chicken breasts, dill pickle juice, buttermilk, flour, breadcrumbs, powdered sugar, salt, garlic powder, onion powder, baking powder, paprika, and cooking oil. The other ingredients needed for bowl assembly include frozen potato rounds, eggs, pepper (for the eggs), and cheddar.
If you're wondering whether the powdered sugar is really necessary, it supplies that tiny bit of sweetness that Chick-fil-A nuggets have. While granulated sugar will work in a pinch, powdered is preferable as its non-crystalline structure allows it to more easily integrate with the other dried ingredients and makes for more even distribution.
Step 1: Mix the pickle-buttermilk marinade
Place pickle juice and buttermilk in a large bowl and whisk to combine.
Step 2: Marinate the chicken
Place the chicken pieces into a sealable container or zip-top bag. Pour over the pickle-buttermilk mixture and toss to coat. Refrigerate for 1 hour.
Step 3: Combine the coating ingredients
While the chicken is marinating, place the flour, breadcrumbs, powdered sugar, salt, garlic powder, onion powder, baking powder, and paprika in a medium bowl. Stir to combine.
Step 4: Take the chicken out of the marinade
Drain the chicken and discard the marinade.
Step 5: Bread the chicken
Coat the chicken in the dry mix, pressing with your hands to adhere the breading.
Step 6: Place the chicken on a baking sheet
Place the breaded chicken on a wire rack-lined baking sheet.
Step 7: Heat the oil
Fill a large pot or Dutch oven ¼-full with oil and bring to 350 F over high heat.
Step 8: Fry the chicken
Once hot, work in batches, frying the chicken for 4 to 5 minutes or until deeply golden brown and cooked through.
Step 9: Drain the chicken
Remove the fried chicken from the pot using a slotted spoon and set aside to drain on paper towels or a clean wire rack-lined baking sheet.
Step 10: Fry the potatoes
Fry potato crowns according to the instructions on the package. (Use fresh oil if necessary.)
Step 11: Drain the potatoes
Set the fried crowns aside to drain with the chicken.
Step 12: Heat a pan
Heat a non-stick skillet over medium heat.
Step 13: Scramble the eggs
Once hot, add the beaten eggs, and cook until fluffy. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
Step 14: Put the potatoes in bowls
Divide the fried potato crowns between bowls.
Step 15: Add the eggs and cheese
Top the potatoes with scrambled eggs, then sprinkle the eggs with shredded cheese.
Step 16: Finish off with chicken nuggets and salsa
Divide the fried chicken bites between the bowls and dollop with salsa before serving.
Copycat Chick-fil-A Hash Brown Scramble Bowl Recipe
Loaded with crispy potato crowns, scrambled eggs, and homemade chicken nuggets, this copycat Chick-fil-A hash brown scramble bowl is the ultimate breakfast.
Ingredients
- For the chicken bites
- ½ cup dill pickle juice
- ½ cup buttermilk
- 2 boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into bite-sized pieces
- ⅔ cup all-purpose flour
- ⅔ cup breadcrumbs
- 1 ½ tablespoons powdered sugar
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- ½ teaspoon onion powder
- ½ teaspoon baking powder
- ½ teaspoon sweet paprika
- Vegetable or canola oil, for frying
- For the bowl
- ½ bag (15 ounces) frozen crispy potato rounds or crowns
- 6 eggs, beaten
- Salt, to taste
- Pepper, to taste
- 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
Optional Ingredients
- ½ cup jalapeño salsa
Directions
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|1,206
|Total Fat
|85.9 g
|Saturated Fat
|13.4 g
|Trans Fat
|0.3 g
|Cholesterol
|368.4 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|55.4 g
|Dietary Fiber
|4.3 g
|Total Sugars
|7.3 g
|Sodium
|1,150.7 mg
|Protein
|53.3 g
How can I switch up this Chick-fil-A breakfast bowl?
There are any number of ways to change up this breakfast bowl, starting with using frozen nuggets as a time-saving measure. You could also opt for one of Chick-fil-A's other protein options, such as sausage, bacon, or grilled or spicy chicken filets. (Leftover rotisserie chicken would also work.) You can, of course, also go with a different melty cheese in place of the cheddar, while if you don't care for the taste of dill pickles, you may substitute a different type of brine, like the juice from pickled jalapeños or pepperoncini. Plain white vinegar can also serve a similar function.
There's a lot of scope for using different sauces, too, starting with Chick-fil-A's own condiments. The classic Chick-fil-A sauce would be a good choice, as would the chain's Sweet & Spicy Sriracha, Polynesian, or Zesty Buffalo sauces. Homemade versions of any of these sauces would be just fine. Honey mustard or barbecue sauces, either CFA's or anyone else's, might also be worth a try, as would ketchup, ranch dressing, or a Louisiana or Mexican-style hot sauce. Whatever works for you is okay — after all, no one can agree on what the best dipping sauce is.
Can I bake the chicken and potatoes instead of frying them?
You don't necessarily have to fry the chicken nuggets in this recipe, and instead, either baking or air frying would work. "This is a recipe where an air fryer would work really well," Watkins says. "I would recommend this option, over conventional baking, for this recipe for the best results." Though exact air-frying times may vary depending on your exact appliance, you can start the nuggets at 375 F for about 15 minutes, or until they reach an internal temperature of 165 F. If you do want to go the baking route, spread the nuggets evenly on a baking sheet and pop them into a 375 F oven for 15 to 20 minutes, or until cooked through. The oven won't yield crispy results like deep-frying or air-frying will, but you'll still end up with juicy chicken nuggets nonetheless.
The tater tots or potato crowns, on the other hand, should end up crispy no matter which way you cook them, though deep-frying similarly is not the only option. "The tater tot creators have worked out this problem and have crafted a consistently crisp option whether you deep fry, conventionally bake, or air fry their products," Watkins quips. If you do want to avoid deep-frying, air-frying is once again your best bet for the absolute crispiest results.