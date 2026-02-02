Copycat Chick-fil-A Hash Brown Scramble Bowl Recipe

One of Chick-fil-A's heartier breakfast items is the Hash Brown Scramble Bowl, which comes with a variety of different protein options, including sausage, bacon, spicy chicken, and chicken nuggets. This copycat version, however, opts to go with the chicken nuggets and includes a recipe for making them from-scratch. Recipe developer Patterson Watkins admits that she was originally a bit skeptical of how chicken nuggets, potatoes, and eggs would work in combination, but having tried them together, she says of her recipe, "This combo is creative [and] unique, but it works."

As Watkins describes the dish, "The textures are tasty-fun and pleasing — the crispy tater rounds, the soft fluffy scrambled eggs, the tender well-seasoned chicken. The flavor contrasts are nicely balanced too — that hint of sweetness from the chicken, the zesty freshness from the salsa, the creamy-cheesy salty element from the eggs. It comes together, deliciously, surprisingly." She didn't feel the need to make any tweaks to CFA's version, either, so this recipe gets you something that tastes pretty darn close to the Hash Brown Scramble Bowl you'd order in-restaurant.