The Cocktail That's Popular On NYC Beaches

The "C" in NYC could just as well spell "cocktail" as it does "city." The Big Apple is well-known for its distinct alcoholic beverages. The Manhattan quite literally shares its name with the city's most illustrious borough — where the women of "Sex and the City" made cosmopolitans almost as famous as its sky-high landmarks. But New York's signature cocktails are just about glitz and glamor. Over at urban beaches like Brooklyn's Coney Island and Rockaway in Queens, one beverage instantly evokes summer: the nutcracker.

A nutcracker combines headily strong liquors — vodka, tequila, rum, or cognac – with sweet mixers like Kool-Aid, fruit juice, and at times actual candy. It's the sort of head-rush-prone mix of booze and sugar that appeals to a sunny day at the beach. Despite their high alcohol content, nutcarackers look more like something that would appeal to a kid than the adults they're designed for. They're often served in clear plastic bottles that show off their bright, almost fluorescent color, and consumed like slushies or similarly colorful frozen summer cocktails.

Unlike other well-established cocktails with set recipes, the nutcracker doesn't follow a single formula. It comes in different colors and flavors and is certainly rough around the edges compared to the well-manicured highballs at a swanky 42nd Street bar. This is the drink of afternoon boardwalk strolls by the Coney Island surf. Since sellers don't provide the specific ingredient content, be careful with how much you consume, as each of the brightly-hued bottles can sneak in an alarming amount of alcohol.