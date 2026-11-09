10 Fast Food Sides Chains Quietly Discontinued
It can be heartbreaking when fast food restaurants discontinue a fan-favorite menu item, especially when it's a side dish customers have loved for years. Fast food menus can change several times a year based on season, competition, inflation, and creativity. Evolving customer preferences, coupled with a desire to keep operating costs low and streamline kitchen efficiency, make it challenging for chains to offer the same items forever. While menu changes are simply part of the food industry, there's one aspect of this business that customers find puzzling: quietly removing items they've come to love, like side dishes. Sometimes, customers don't even know it's gone until it's, well, gone.
Entrees, like burgers and salads, and even desserts, usually get plenty of attention, but they're also susceptible to being discontinued. Fast food side dishes don't always get the same attention as those three items, but that doesn't make them any less memorable. The plus side (no pun intended) is that some chains occasionally bring back the discontinued item for a limited time, giving customers a literal taste of nostalgia without committing to a permanent menu spot.
Think about the uproar when Burger King ran out of its prized Zesty sauce. It's a reminder of how attached customers are to even the slightest change. The same goes for discontinued sides. While some discontinued fast food chain dishes can be recreated at home, that doesn't quite replicate the experience of ordering an old favorite from a familiar meal.
Cheesy tots (Burger King)
When shredded potatoes filled with cheese are deep-fried, what's not to love? Burger King's cheesy tots debuted in 2006 as a breakfast item, disappearing and returning sporadically over the years. They reappeared in 2009 as an 8-piece box. Part of their appeal was their crispy, breadcrumbed exterior and the fact that they were bite-sized, providing a creative (and tasty) alternative to Burger King's traditional plain fries. Like the fries, cheesy tots could also be eaten alone or with one of the burger meals. Some customers online even wanted them available for breakfast.
Cheesy tots have had several re-releases — as is often the case for limited-edition offerings. Some have theorized that routinely bringing back this periodic menu item is a tactic to bolster slumping sales. It may also simply be an effort to mitigate customer outcry; after its debut, it was quietly discontinued, and tot-enthusiasts even started a Bring Back the Cheesy Tots fan Facebook page. These famous sides returned in 2013, 2016, 2019, and 2021.
In 2023, they returned again as part of the chain's 'Tis the Cheeson promotion. This time, the cheesy tots were available as a 4-piece or 8-piece box. Cheesy tots last popped up in December 2024, when they were an app-only freebie during the 31 Days of Deals promotion, and for a brief stint in early 2025. With so many comebacks and no permanent fixture, Burger King's cheesy tots is one fast food side that will likely continue to be a favorite fans miss.
Green beans (Popeyes)
Popeyes is famous for its fried chicken, but what's a chicken meal without a side? Unlike plain steamed green beans, the chain's home-style green beans were a Southern staple with substantial flavor thanks to the Cajun seasonings and turkey bacon. These additions made them feel more like a home-cooked version. It wasn't exactly a healthy vegetable side, but the smoky and savory flavors complemented the Louisiana-spiced fried chicken. It also gave customers another option besides the red beans, rice, and coleslaw.
The green beans' launch date isn't quite clear, but it was a permanent menu item for a long time. Sadly, the green beans were removed from Popeyes' menu in 2021 to simplify the chain's options and due to feedback from customers. Having built its reputation around Louisiana-inspired food, discontinuing green beans was particularly noticeable. Popeyes' Cajun rice was also removed from the menu in 2021, but it later returned as part of Popeyes' 50th-anniversary celebration in 2022. Now, it's only available in select states.
As for the green beans, customers remain disappointed because they seem to be gone for good. Popeyes has occasionally brought back discontinued favorites, but there hasn't been anything comparable to these green beans. There are lots of online copycat recipes, but they don't quite replicate the experience of buying them to pair with a buttermilk biscuit, coleslaw, and crunchy fried chicken to serve as a family dinner. It was a staple of this fast food chain and will be missed.
Carrot and raisin salad (Chick-fil-A)
Not all discontinued fast food sides were fried, cheesy, or salty. Some of them, like Chick-fil-A's carrot and raisin salad, were fresh and sweet. This tangy, creamy, and crunchy salad was a chilled accompaniment to the chain's famous chicken nuggets and chicken sandwich and was on the menu for 46 years before being discontinued at regular Chick-fil-A restaurants in 2013.
Its six ingredients — shredded carrots, raisins, unstrained pineapple, mayonnaise, sugar, and lemon juice — were an untraditional mishmash of textures and flavors. It leaned more on the sweet side than you'd expect for a salad and definitely had its fans, but its popularity wasn't enough to save it. There's been speculation as to why the salad was discontinued, but Chick-fil-A has never officially provided a reason. In 2024, the salad was available at its full-service, sit-down restaurant, Dwarf House, in Hapeville, Georgia, but that was only for the month of May to honor founder Truett Cathy.
That limited-time run gave long-time customers a brief feeling of nostalgia. Fortunately, fans don't have to wait for possible future releases because they can make it themselves. After multiple online requests for the salad to be brought back, Chick-fil-A decided to publish the original carrot and raisin salad recipe on its website so fans could make it at home. The online recipe yields 13 to 14 servings, which should be enough to meet anyone's cravings.
Shake 'Em Up fries (Burger King)
Burger King has offered fries as a side item for decades. Over the years, it has changed its fry recipe multiple times to compete with fellow fast food chains and meet customer demands. From changing the frying oil to reducing sodium, recipe reformulations are a common occurrence for fast food chains.
In the early 2000s, Burger King wanted to put consumers in control of how they wanted to eat fries and make it fun. In true "Have It Your Way" fashion, it launched Shake 'Em Up Fries. This promotion included a packet of cheesy powder (like the one from that famous mac and cheese brand). The process was easy: Sprinkle the cheesy powder over the fries in a bag, then shake. In case the process was complicated, the bag even had step-by-step instructions. Burger King's Shake 'Em Up fries were an attempt to offer some variety to an otherwise boring container of plain ol' salted fries. This novelty was geared toward younger audiences, as proven by the inclusion of Bart Simpson in the marketing and the promotion of "The Simpsons"-inspired talking watches.
This product may have been discontinued by Burger King, but other chains gave it a try. For instance, in 2025, McDonald's released pickle shaker fries as part of its festive Grinch meal. Fries are still an ever-changing menu item at Burger King. Even in 2026, customers wanted the fries from the 1990s back.
Mozzarella sticks (McDonald's)
Cheese and fast food restaurants go hand in hand. When McDonald's introduced its mozzarella sticks in select restaurants in the mid 2010s, it was an attempt to create this popular appetizer its own way. The idea was simple: mozzarella sticks that were breaded, fried, and served with marinara sauce. A box of three mozzarella sticks was sold for $1.39. The price was affordable, and the appeal was there, so what could go wrong with fried mozzarella sticks at a fast food restaurant?
Complaints started rolling in early 2016, and when customers start posting unflattering photos of food, there's bound to be some backlash. The primary problem with McDonald's mozzarella sticks was the lack of cheese inside. For a product that was supposed to be gooey and cheesy, this was a significant letdown. The chain acknowledged the complaints and explained that during the cooking process some cheese melted out, leaving just a fried breading.
Early 2016 even saw a lawsuit over the mozzarella sticks. A California man, on behalf of a group of angry customers in more than 40 states, alleged that McDonald's advertising claims about its cheese sticks were misleading because they were partially made with starch, not pure mozzarella. The lawsuit was later dismissed in late 2016. Soon after, the sticks vanished from U.S. restaurants. While North Americans miss out on this product, perhaps Australia has better luck. Around 2019, McDonald's started periodically selling mozzarella sticks with tomato chili jam at participating locations. You can also occasionally find them at McDonald's restaurants in the U.K.
Coleslaw (Chick-fil-A)
Another fresh, mayonnaise-based fast food side that had a long history but was discontinued was Chick-fil-A's coleslaw. In January 2016, the restaurant announced its removal. Much like the carrot and raisin salad, Chick-fil-A's coleslaw had been around since 1967. It was a Southern-style side that paired well with hot chicken. It was a simple recipe of shredded cabbage, carrots, mayo, vinegar, sugar, dry mustard, and salt.
Unlike vinegar-based coleslaw recipes, Chick-fil-A's version had a sweetness from the mayo and sugar. As for texture, the finely shredded cabbage and grated carrots created a soft-looking coleslaw, rather than a chunky, deli-style side. Much like the Chick-fil-A carrot and raisin salad, the coleslaw was a familiar accompaniment to their many chicken options. What made this discontinuation from stores more shocking was that it wasn't just a limited-time or seasonal offering. Customers were accustomed to ordering it as part of their meal.
Chick-fil-A's reasoning for the removal was to modernize the menu with new healthy options and flavors, and it was a labor-intensive process. In its place, you can today order the Kale Crunch side salad. Definitely not the same, but it's something, right? However, the trade-off is that Chick-fil-A coleslaw fans could make it at home, just like the carrot and raisin salad. The restaurant posted the original recipe online for all home cooks to try. Don't fret, though, because Chick-fil-A's Dwarf House restaurant in Georgia still serves the sweet side.
Steakhouse onion rings (Arby's)
Arby's is known for staple menu items such as roast beef sandwiches and curly fries, but it has a habit of seasonally updating its menu with new drinks, sides, entrees, and desserts. Arby's steakhouse onion rings were introduced in 2010 along with a chocolate turnover. The 5-piece deep-fried onion rings sold for $1.99 and were part of the chain's Sidekickers menu options. This side was to replace the Onion Petals (its equivalent of Outback Steakhouse's Bloomin' Onion).
The steakhouse onion rings were promoted as battered and deep-fried until golden brown. All of this was a natural fit since Arby's already had a customer base familiar with its crunchy curly fries. Public reception about the taste and texture was mixed. Some online reviewers liked the flavor but noted that the crunch faded soon after being delivered to the customer.
Others appreciated the crispy batter and the way the onion size complemented the batter's thickness. However, some reviewers criticized the onion rings for their lack of flavor, soggy texture, and breading that separated from the onion. They were eventually discontinued in 2020, although Arby's never publicly confirmed a reason. Arby's steakhouse onion rings are just one of the chain's short-lived menu experiments.
Loaded curly fries (Arby's)
Arby's curly fries were added to the menu in 1988 and are one of the more recognizable dishes on this list. Maybe it's their crispy texture or cool spiral shape, but curly fries have long been a fan favorite among foodies compared to the traditional straight-cut fries sold at many fast-food restaurants. Loaded fries aren't new, but Arby's version, introduced in 2015, featured the curly fries in a bowl topped with chopped pepper bacon, cheddar cheese sauce, and Parmesan peppercorn ranch sauce.
Some online reviews complained that the loaded fries were cold, the cheese wasn't as melty as the promo photo, and the ranch was a little on the runny side. The biggest observation was that they needed to be eaten fresh – otherwise, the warmth of the cheese and curly fries took its toll on the dish's overall texture. Meanwhile, other reviewers felt that the product was too rich with the thick cheese and creamy ranch, coupled with the carb-loaded curly fries.
Their cold and cheesy demise occurred in 2021 due to slow sales. Even with some bad online reviews, customers still clamored for them, so they created a Change.org petition called "Bring Back Arby's Loaded Curly Fries" that has yet to gain much traction. The good news is that regular curly fries are still sold in Arby's restaurants, so maybe grab some crispy bacon, nacho cheese, and ranch sauce and make them at home. Or, better yet, grab a bag of frozen Arby's seasoned curly fries and DIY a new version.
Cheesy macaroni bites (Jack in the Box)
There are around 2,100 Jack in the Box restaurants in the U.S., mostly on the West Coast. Each location has an eclectic menu of burgers, tacos, chicken, breakfast, salads, desserts, shakes, wraps, and snacks. As part of its Snack and Fries options, the restaurant previously brought on Cheesy Macaroni Bites in 2008. Instead of the traditional mac and cheese in a cup, the chain wanted to turn it into a portable snack. The bites came in 3- and 6-piece portions at respective prices of $1.69 and $2.99.
Jack in the Box actually made two attempts to keep this side on the menu. In 2008, Cheesy Macaroni Bites were offered in a triangular-shaped wedge. Later in 2021, the chain opted to change the shape into round, coin-like bites reminiscent of McDonald's chicken nuggets, as well as adopting the name of Mac & Cheese Bites. The second rollout also revamped the sizes into 6-piece Mini Munchies and a 12-piece Mega Munchies that also included fries and curly fries.
What made Jack in the Box's Mac & Cheese Bites stand out was that the macaroni noodles were coated in a blend of four cheeses, tossed in a tempura-style breading, and deep-fried. Chains like The Cheesecake Factory, TGI Fridays, and Sonic have tried their hand at selling fried mac and cheese bites or something similar. The Jack in the Box attempt was still on the comfort food bandwagon, but for reasons unknown, this limited-time experiment was eventually discontinued.
Broccoli and cheese baked potato (Wendy's)
Baked potatoes are a rare fast food side, and Wendy's has been serving them since 1983. Labeled "hot-stuffed" baked potatoes, the lineup of spuds was added as a lighter menu option (compared to fries) and as a suggested pairing for Wendy's chili. Its debut baked potato menu featured these toppings: sour cream and chives; chili and cheese; bacon and cheese; cheese; and broccoli and cheese. What customers have come to love about Wendy's oven-baked potatoes is that they're filling, hot, have a tender skin, and are customizable.
Out of the original five toppings, the only one you can't still get today is the broccoli and cheese. There isn't an official year or announcement of its removal, but many social media users have noticed its absence. Former employees have even claimed that it was a popular item, making its discontinuation all the more baffling (although some have claimed that the smell of the broccoli reminded them of armpits, which might explain why others weren't so keen). If customers' cravings are that strong, the good news is that Wendy's Bahamas franchises still offer a broccoli and cheese baked potato.