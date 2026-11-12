4 Tips For Getting The Best Chicken Fingers At Raising Cane's
In just over three decades, Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers has firmly been established as one of America's most beloved fried chicken franchises. The fast food chain's buttery Texas toast, creamy coleslaw, and delicious iconic Cane's Sauce are nothing to sneeze at, but the crown jewel of the menu is the chicken fingers. As the name suggests, Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers eschews nuggets, wings, thighs, and any other poultry parts in order to focus on optimizing its famous fingers. That minimalism is paying off — the use of high-quality chicken breast tenderloins and a 24-hour brining protocol for maximum juiciness and flavor are what make Raising Cane's chicken fingers exceedingly tasty.
However, we wholeheartedly believe the sky is the limit when it comes to fried chicken deliciousness. With that in mind, here are four tips for getting the best chicken fingers at Raising Cane's. You can order them extra crispy, dip them in a secret menu sauce, request the chicken fingers "naked," or turn them into a sandwich with Texas toast.
Get your chicken fingers extra crispy
One of the most popular Raising Cane's chicken hacks is ordering the fingers extra crispy – simply ask or write the request in the special instructions section if ordering online – and the restaurant will keep your fingers in the fryer for an extra 30 seconds, meaning they'll be fried for five minutes rather than the standard four and a half, at least according to self-reported employees on Reddit. The extra time gives the chicken a superlatively satisfying crunch.
Requesting extra crispy fingers means your meal may take a bit longer to come out, but many tasters said it's well worth the wait. One Reddit user advised, "You can and should order your chicken extra crispy," adding, "This extra crispy stuff has changed my opinion on Cane's. I like the chicken and fries much more now." That's right — you can also request the crinkle-cut fries be made extra crispy (and you'll probably want to given Raising Cane's soggy spuds make it the chicken chain with the worst fries).
Dip chicken fingers in honey mustard
Any serious chicken finger connoisseur knows condiments are as important as the chicken. Raising Cane's doesn't disappoint in the dipping sauce department — the chain's eponymous Cane's Sauce is legendary for its peppery, umami-packed tang, and super-secret recipe. However, it's impossible for one sauce to please all palates (the conspicuous lack of BBQ sauce is a big problem some people have with Raising Cane's). Fortunately, the chain offers another dipping option for those in the know: honey mustard.
This secret menu sauce is hiding in plain sight -– all you have to do is ask for it. Why it's not listed on the official menu is one of many Raising Cane's mysteries, but a Reddit user summed it up, "The first rule about honey mustard is that you don't talk about honey mustard." Most locations will allow you to switch your Cane's Sauce for honey mustard free of charge or add extra honey mustard for the same price as an extra Cane's Sauce (typically 30 to 50 cents).
Like Cane's Sauce, the honey mustard is made in-house following a closely guarded recipe, but an alleged employee suggested it's a combination of mayonnaise, Dijon mustard, honey, sour cream, and lemon juice. Cane's Sauce remains the overwhelming favorite, but honey mustard has gained a fiercely loyal following. One Redditor said, "The honey mustard is one of the best I've ever had, super underrated," while another gushed, "Best honey mustard in the game. The stuff ROCKS."
Ask for naked chicken fingers for a lighter meal
Raising Cane's minimalist menu means that, unlike most fast food chains, it doesn't offer lighter options, such as grilled chicken or salads. However, customers can ask for their chicken fingers "naked." This means the fingers are fried without breading, producing a smooth, golden skin, rather than crunchy crags that come from the battered fingers.
One taste tester on TikTok praised the naked fingers for their light-yet-crispy quality, and a Redditor said they prefer the less breaded texture. There is no official nutrition information for this Raising Cane's secret menu item, but some Internet reviewers have suggested naked fingers contain just over half the calories of the standard breaded fingers. That said, this hasn't been confirmed by the company, so it should be taken with a grain of salt.
To order your chicken fingers breading-free, ask nicely for naked chicken fingers, and most locations will be happy to oblige. However, it's best to visit Raising Cane's outside of peak hours to avoid the long lines, as self-reported employees on Reddit noted the special request can be a bit annoying when the restaurant is slammed. Whether you're looking to lighten up your Raising Cane's combo or simply aren't big on breading, this chicken finger hack is worth a shot.
Make a Texas toast sandwich
The standard way to eat chicken fingers is, appropriately, with your fingers. However, if you're of the belief that almost anything can be improved in sandwich form, Raising Cane's has you covered. The chain offers a chicken finger sandwich on a toasted bun, but that means sacrificing the legendary Texas toast, which for many fans, is simply unthinkable (one thing to know when visiting Raising Cane's is that Texas toast is more than just bread). Luckily, it's possible to have the best of both worlds and make a Raising Cane's chicken finger sandwich on Texas toast.
To create this culinary masterpiece, substitute your fries or coleslaw for a second piece of Texas toast, and then construct your sandwich by stuffing a few chicken fingers between the two slices and drizzling with sauce as desired. If that sounds like a mouthful, you can also wrap a piece of toast around a chicken finger lengthwise and enjoy your sandwich hot dog-style (hey, hot dogs are legally considered sandwiches in New York and California).