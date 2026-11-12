4 Tips For Getting The Best Chicken Fingers At Raising Cane's

Any serious chicken finger connoisseur knows condiments are as important as the chicken. Raising Cane's doesn't disappoint in the dipping sauce department — the chain's eponymous Cane's Sauce is legendary for its peppery, umami-packed tang, and super-secret recipe. However, it's impossible for one sauce to please all palates (the conspicuous lack of BBQ sauce is a big problem some people have with Raising Cane's). Fortunately, the chain offers another dipping option for those in the know: honey mustard.

This secret menu sauce is hiding in plain sight -– all you have to do is ask for it. Why it's not listed on the official menu is one of many Raising Cane's mysteries, but a Reddit user summed it up, "The first rule about honey mustard is that you don't talk about honey mustard." Most locations will allow you to switch your Cane's Sauce for honey mustard free of charge or add extra honey mustard for the same price as an extra Cane's Sauce (typically 30 to 50 cents).

Like Cane's Sauce, the honey mustard is made in-house following a closely guarded recipe, but an alleged employee suggested it's a combination of mayonnaise, Dijon mustard, honey, sour cream, and lemon juice. Cane's Sauce remains the overwhelming favorite, but honey mustard has gained a fiercely loyal following. One Redditor said, "The honey mustard is one of the best I've ever had, super underrated," while another gushed, "Best honey mustard in the game. The stuff ROCKS."