The Midwest Chain Known For Italian Beef (It's Not Portillo's)

Chicago has no shortage of iconic foods, but Italian beef is arguably the Windy City's culinary crown jewel. The combination of thinly sliced jus-soaked meat, a sturdy French roll, and hot or sweet peppers is the ultimate comfort food. Unsurprisingly, its popularity has spread far beyond Chicagoland (especially since "The Bear" inspired a Chicago beef boom). Stellar versions of the hearty dish can be found at sandwich shops across the region. A popular name that might come to mind is Portillo's, a Windy City mainstay that's also known for its hot dogs. However, in this case, the spotlight belongs to a Midwest restaurant chain taking over the United States: Buona Beef.

Peggy and Joe Buonavolanto founded their eponymous restaurant in the Chicago suburbs in 1981. Over four decades later, Buona has expanded to operate 35 locations across Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana, and Tennessee. According to company lore, the Buonavolantos were among the various immigrants who operated Italian beef stands in Chicago during the 20th century, and a decades-old family recipe forms part of the backbone of their business. Buona's signature sandwiches consist of lean top sirloin seasoned with a top-secret spice blend, sliced ultra-thin, bathed in all-natural beef-dripping gravy (aka jus, this is what sets Italian beef apart from other roast beef sandwiches), and piled onto Chicago Italian bread. From there, diners can top their sandwich with hot or sweet peppers, mozzarella cheese, or more gravy, or go all out and get the entire thing dunked in jus (or "baptized," as Buona calls it).