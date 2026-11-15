Who Makes Costco's Kirkland Signature Nut Bars?

Leclerc Foods USA has produced Costco's Kirkland Signature nut bars since they first hit shelves in 2017, and the convenient snacks have remained consistent for nearly a decade. The nut bars are made with almonds, cashews, and pecans, mixed with honey, rice syrup, and crispy rice, and topped with a cocoa drizzle and a sprinkle of sea salt. Each 1.41-ounce bar packs five grams of protein and an impressive eight grams of fiber.

Costco's Kirkland Signature nut bars are widely considered a dupe for KIND Dark Chocolate Nuts & Sea Salt bars (one of the best KIND bars in our ranking). Nutritionally, the two snacks are quite similar. The KIND bars contain chicory root fiber and a slightly different mix of nuts, but the protein, fiber, and sugar content are nearly identical. However, the Kirkland bars are significantly cheaper: At the time of writing, the KIND nut bars sell for roughly $0.95 each at Costco, compared to less than $0.60 a pop for the Kirkland version. In other words, the brand-name bars cost over 50% more.

Price aside, many reviewers prefer the flavor of the Kirkland Signature nut bars. One Reddit user gushed that the Costco snacks are "Soooo goooood ... better than Kind, and much cheaper!" Another user wrote, "My household likes these more than Kind! Simple and fairly low in sugar." Whether you're looking for a budget-friendly KIND bar substitute or simply seeking a tasty and filling snack, Kirkland Signature nut bars are a Costco staple worth trying.