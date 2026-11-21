4 Red Flags That Something Is Wrong With Your Gas Stove
Gas stoves offer benefits that can't always be matched by electric cooktops, like greater versatility in culinary techniques and responsive heat. And like all kitchen appliances, your gas stovetop will need repairs and maintenance from time to time. To help you be proactive, we highlighted four red flags that could signal a fault in your device. Owners of gas ranges should be mindful of flame color, unpleasant odors, clicking burners, and extinguished pilot lights (with older appliances).
Gas stoves as we (mostly) know them today arrived on the scene in 1834. Since that time, the appliance has gained lots of devotees among professional and amateur chefs alike. Just consider the great gas vs. electric debate of 2023, which resulted from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission floating stricter regulations on gas ranges (which never actually came to fruition). We assume you're reading this because you fall into the pro-gas cooktop side of the debate, and identifying problems early on lets you get the most out of your appliance. Keep in mind that a gas range typically has a lifespan of 15 years or more when cared for correctly.
The flame is yellow or orange (not blue)
The next time you're whipping up a classic omelet recipe on your gas stove, take note of the flame color. The appliance is powered by natural gas or propane, and both fuel sources emit a blue flame when their methane content is exposed to heat and oxygen. Should you see yellow, orange, or red flames, the combustion process is being disrupted somehow. This can occur due to blocked air flow or impurities within the air-gas mixture (such as grease residue). Weak, flickering flames can also indicate combustion issues. In many cases, the culprit is a soiled cooktop, and cleaning may eliminate off-color flames.
Caring for your gas stovetop requires two steps: quick cleaning after each cooking session and monthly deep cleaning. This approach minimizes mess, but it also helps prolong the life of your appliance by minimizing wear. As for the proper way to clean stovetop burners, take off the grates for easier access and wipe down the burners with dish soap and warm water (you can clean the grates separately in your sink). You can also use a baking soda paste to deal with stubborn grime and food debris. If cleaning doesn't remedy the flame problem, it's time to call a service professional or possibly, start shopping for a new appliance.
You notice unpleasant odors
The only thing you should be smelling at your stovetop is the delectable aroma of whatever perfect one-pot recipe you're making. If you detect notes of rotten eggs (companies add smelly chemicals to natural gas to make it easily identifiable) or sharp, burning odors, cease using your cooktop immediately. These unpleasant scents can result from a range of minor to potentially hazardous faults, like burning food residue, an electrical defect, or even a gas leak.
A slight rotten egg smell can sometimes occur when first igniting a burner, whereas lingering, persistent odors might point to trouble with the stovetop's igniter. If you continue to smell gas, even after the burner is shut off, contact your gas company or an emergency line immediately. If you're told to leave your home, do so quickly and refrain from doing anything that could create a small spark (like flipping a light switch). Outside of serious concerns, one of the disadvantages of gas stoves is their effect on indoor air quality. However, you can mitigate these effects by always turning on the vent hood when using your range. If you don't have a vent hood in your kitchen, boost air circulation with open windows and a fan.
The burner keeps clicking without a flame
Most modern gas ranges have an electric igniter to power the burner. Turning the knob on the stovetop creates an electrical charge, which generates a spark that ignites the gas flowing to the burner. That click-click-click you hear when the cooktop is first turned on is simply the igniter creating sparks to light the gas. If the burner continues to click but emits no flame, it's time for some troubleshooting measures. Think about the last time you cleaned the cooktop, and perform deep cleaning if it's been a month or more. Like the other faults discussed here, soiled burners can lead to functional issues by obstructing the flow of air and gas.
In cases where the stovetop has been recently cleaned, it's possible that the burner cap (the metal or enamel disc in the center of the burner) is out of whack. Moisture accumulation within the cap is another obstacle to proper ignition, which can also occur after cleaning. In both cases, make sure the cap is completely dry and placed in its housing correctly. If the burner still won't light, you likely have a more a serious defect on your hands and should get a repair professional's opinion.
The pilot light won't stay lit
Although they've been largely phased out in newer appliances, some older gas ovens still have pilot lights. Instead of the spark created by electric igniters, pilot lights maintain a constant flame, and this flame ignites the gas when the burner is on. Should you find your stove's pilot light frequently extinguished, a component called the thermocouple might be the cause. Thermocouples generate an electrical current that opens the gas valve, thereby allowing gas to flow and the burner to ignite. When the pilot light is out, the electric current stops and valve closes as a safety measure. As such, recurring outages might meant that your oven needs a new thermocouple.
Pilot lights can also extinguish for innocuous reasons, like a sudden gust of air. In this case, you should be able to re-light the pilot on your own. Before getting started, check that all the knobs on your stovetop are in the off position. Next, take off the grate covers and locate the pilot light (keep in mind that some ranges have multiple ports). You may need to lift the cooktop to find it, depending on your appliance model. Once the pilot is lit and the stovetop is reassembled, the burner should ignite as expected.