Gas stoves offer benefits that can't always be matched by electric cooktops, like greater versatility in culinary techniques and responsive heat. And like all kitchen appliances, your gas stovetop will need repairs and maintenance from time to time. To help you be proactive, we highlighted four red flags that could signal a fault in your device. Owners of gas ranges should be mindful of flame color, unpleasant odors, clicking burners, and extinguished pilot lights (with older appliances).

Gas stoves as we (mostly) know them today arrived on the scene in 1834. Since that time, the appliance has gained lots of devotees among professional and amateur chefs alike. Just consider the great gas vs. electric debate of 2023, which resulted from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission floating stricter regulations on gas ranges (which never actually came to fruition). We assume you're reading this because you fall into the pro-gas cooktop side of the debate, and identifying problems early on lets you get the most out of your appliance. Keep in mind that a gas range typically has a lifespan of 15 years or more when cared for correctly.