11 Of The Oldest Bourbon Brands Still Sold In The US

Bourbon is one of those quintessential American spirits enjoyed by many for many reasons, from big celebrations to quiet nights to the Kentucky Bourbon Trail. There are unique bourbon distilleries in each state, and the spirit is certainly is taken seriously in the United States. There are even specific guidelines that bourbon must meet (being made from at least 51% corn mash and distilled within the States, to start, as well as how it is aged and the proof). Bourbon is a niche category of whiskey — as the saying goes "all bourbon is whiskey but not all whiskey is bourbon." And if you have ever sampled a bourbon or two, you have likely figured out the difference between a good bourbon one and a not-so-good bottle.

With bourbon's deep roots starting in the 1700s in Kentucky, it's not a surprise that there are brands that have withstood the test of time. Some of the oldest brands are still among the best top-shelf bourbon labels. We took a glance back at history to find some of the oldest bourbon brands that you can still find on shelves across the nation. Some brands are more well-known for their whiskey instead of their bourbon, but we tried to keep the list as close to strictly bourbon we could (with a couple of exceptions).