10 Bottles Of Vodka Under $20 That Experts Swear By
Vodka sometimes gets a bad rap for having a harsh, medicinal taste — especially if you're drinking an inexpensive or "cheap" version of this distilled spirit. But, experts say that finding an affordable vodka between $10 and $20 for a standard 750 ml bottle doesn't have to equal low quality or harshness, especially if you know which ones to try.
In fact, there are a number of affordable vodkas on the market that can provide you with everything you're hoping for and more. Not only can you still expect that coveted smoothness, but you can also find unique flavor profiles just like those you might experience with some premium brands — all without the exorbitant cost. The key is picking the right vodka for you and your preferences.
So, to help you determine which vodkas under $20 are worth every penny, we talked to bartenders, mixologists, and restaurant managers to get some recommendations. Below you will find 10 vodkas under $20 recommended by Sanwar Mal Khokhar, Mixologist and Beverage Program Leader at Sanjh Restaurant & Bar in Texas; Chris Tunstall, Co-Founder, Chief of Brand and Product Development, and Bar and Cocktail Expert for A Bar Above; Justin Young, Lead Bartender at Farm Bar in Chicago; and Rob Levin, General Manager of Il Cervo, in Milwaukee.
Whether you're planning a party or stocking your basement bar, knowing which vodkas under $20 that bartenders and mixologists swear by can help you save money without compromising on taste. Here's a closer look at what they recommend.
Ketel One Vodka
Ketel One Vodka is an 80-proof Dutch-made vodka that's created in copper pots and filtered over loose charcoal in a family-owned distillery in Holland. While this distillery has been around since 1691, the company has only been making Ketel One since 1983. Crafted with 100% non-GMO European wheat, you may notice citrus notes, a layer of peppery flavors, and a nice mouthfeel when tasting this vodka, says Sanwar Mal Khokhar. He says this inexpensive vodka is ideal for a vodka martini, especially because the quality and texture of the vodka is more noticeable.
"The same mouthfeel works well in an Espresso Martini because the vodka supports the coffee and makes it less aggressive," says Mal Khokhar. "When it comes to cooking, Ketel One would work perfectly fine in a vodka sauce, but personally I would not spend that much on a vodka just for cooking. There are less expensive options that can do the same job without making a noticeable difference in the final dish."
The company's website suggests using Ketel One Vodka to make a variety of different martinis as well as a Dutch Mule, Cosmopolitan, and Sea Breeze. You can find a 375 ml bottle for roughly $9.99 and a 750 ml bottle for $19.99.
Absolut Original Vodka
When you hear the word Absolut, you might think of the iconic Vodka Cranberry, also known as a Cape Cod or a Cape Codder. This two-ingredient highball cocktail is known for its crisp, tart flavor profile and is often served with a wedge of lime. But Absolut vodka is also ideal for Moscow Mules, Vodka Martinis, and Bloody Marys. And it's a favorite, affordable option for mixologists and bartenders like Sanwar Mal Khokhar.
"Absolut is my go-to vodka if it comes to making drinks at home and especially drinks like Cosmopolitan or Moscow Mule," says Mal Khokhar. "And the reason is because this vodka has a nice balance between the quality and consistency ... it also has a layer of sweetness on the palate."
He also appreciates that while Absolut doesn't overpower the other ingredients in your cocktails, it's still present and doesn't lose any of its identity when served in mixed drinks. And while it's a good option for cooking if it's all you have on hand, Mal Khokhar says it's a little pricey to use it this way. A 750 ml bottle of Absolut runs about $18.99.
New Amsterdam Vodka
If you want a solid vodka for both cooking and mixing at an affordable price, New Amsterdam Vodka may be just what you're looking for, says Sanwar Mal Khokhar. "This vodka is a perfect and ... practical recommendation for someone who wants a good mixing vodka and [doesn't] want to spend too much money."
Overall, the vodka has a mild sweetness alongside a soft, gentle finish, he says. But, don't expect to drink it neat, or poured straight from the bottle into a room temperature glass without ice or mixers. Instead, use it in drinks that have solid supporting ingredients like a Cape Cod, Vodka Soda, or Moscow Mule. When used this way, you can expect New Amsterdam to blend well with the other ingredients rather than competing with them, says Mal Khokhar. New Amsterdam is even a solid option for cooking. You can snag a 750 ml bottle for just under $10 and a 1.75 liter bottle for under $20.
Mal Khokhar says he even used New Amsterdam Vodka to create his own drink, known as the "Virasat," which means heritage. He says he came up with this drink to showcase how important rose is in an Indian household's everyday life. "[The Virasat] is a forced carbonated highball drink where I used New Amsterdam Rose Petals, infused Dry Curacao, acid solution, and a green cardamom tincture," he says.
Tito's Handmade Vodka
Distilled and bottled in Austin, Texas, this certified gluten-free vodka is a favorite in the U.S. In fact, Chris Tunstall says you'll likely find this brand in just about any bar or store in the country. And, depending on where you shop, you can get a 375 ml bottle for under $12 and a 750 ml for about $18.
Overall, Tito's is an adaptable, clean-tasting vodka that works seamlessly in just about anything including a Moscow Mule, Cape Cod, Espresso Martini, or even a Red Bull and Vodka, says Tunstall. "It captures that pure, clean, neutral spirit that vodka should be."
And because it's made with corn rather than wheat, you may notice a faint corn sweetness alongside a subtle vanilla cream. It also has a clean taste without an aftertaste, making it easy to sip or use in your favorite cocktail recipe. That said, some reviewers note that it can have a sharp ethanol flavor to it or even a medicinal note. But given its popularity, this may not be noticeable for those mixing it with coffee or Red Bull. Plus, the subtle sweetness it possesses adds to the complexity of the drink.
Luksusowa Vodka
Luksusowa Vodka is a Polish potato vodka that tends to fly under the radar and yet hits well above its price, says Chris Tunstall. "It has more mouthfeel and creaminess than others at its price range and is a quality vodka. If you want a potato vodka, I would highly recommend this brand."
This vodka has been distilled in Poland since 1928 and has won 38 medals and awards since 1962. Yet, few people are aware of this unique, earthy tasting vodka with slightly sweet undertones. Online, this vodka gets mixed reviews, but for those who have celiac or who want an affordable vodka, Luksusowa makes an excellent choice, holds its own in your favorite classic cocktails, and even adds a unique taste that's not always achievable with other vodkas. Expect to pay about $17 for a 750 ml bottle, though it can be hard to find in some areas because it comes from such a small distillery.
"Luksusowa does better in spirit-forward cocktails like the martini or served ice cold out of the freezer or on the rocks," says Tunstall.
Keep in mind that storing vodka in the freezer can reduce the harshness of the spirit and improve your sensory experience. That said, freezing vodka doesn't change its composition. Instead, it's all about enhancing the taste and the experience.
Reyka Vodka
Reyka, which is an ancient Icelandic word meaning "steam" or " smoke," is made in Iceland at a small, environmentally-friendly distillery. This smooth and clean-tasting vodka is distilled using geothermal energy and glacial water and filtered over 4,000-year-old lava rocks. In addition to being a smooth vodka, you'll also notice citrus and grain undertones as well as traces of slate-like minerals.
"Reyka is another small brand that delivers a lot of quality at a very reasonable price point," says Chris Tunstall. "It also has a clean taste but with more flavor and depth versus a traditional, high-volume producer like Tito's. This would be my overall recommendation for anyone exploring vodka."
Reyka Vodka is also an adaptable vodka and can be used in just about anything including a Moscow Mule, Cape Cod, Espresso Martini ,or a Red Bull and Vodka, says Tunstall. You can even drink it on its own — straight, chilled, or on the rocks. Typically, you can find a 750ml bottle of Reyka for about $17 to $18. But some retailers may charge closer to $20 for a bottle.
Chicago Spirit Vodka
If you want a vodka that's unique and yet can easily stand in for others on this list, you might want to give Chicago Spirit Vodka a try. The handmade, corn-based vodka is distilled five times and filtered using four different proprietary materials. The end result is a flavor profile that's warm with a slightly crisp bite, says Justin Young. It also has the ability to mesh well with other spirits or mixers and is a good base when infusing other ingredients, he says. Overall, Young says you can expect crisp, sharp finishes with subtle touches of sweetness that warm the back of the palate when trying this vodka.
"As a self proclaimed Classic Martini drinker that is often tasked with making them ... I can honestly say I've had a very high success rate in substituting this vodka for the more mainstream requests," says Young. "Affordable vodkas often get a bad rap for not being Martini-worthy or quality enough to stand on its own and I have found by my own experience, in serving as well as imbibing, that Chicago Spirit Vodka helps to dispel that notion."
Young says he uses this vodka to make Farm Bar's Chai Espresso Martini and Cider Sangria while the restaurant's chef also recently started using it in his pork ragu pasta sauce, where the vodka works as an emulsifier and helps break down the acids in his tomatoes. You can snag a 750 ml bottle of Chicago Spirit Vodka for about $13.
Smirnoff Vodka
Perhaps one of the most widely-recognized and best-selling vodkas in the country is Smirnoff. This triple distilled vodka is made from a variety of grains that goes through seven charcoal columns and is filtered 10 times. Overall, this process produces a consistent vodka that Rob Levin describes as neutral in flavor with a typical vodka aroma backed by notes of warm grain. Of course, there's also an initial bite, like most vodkas, and a touch of citrus that finishes smoothly, he says.
Smirnoff, which dates back to 1864, performs well in cocktails that contain fruity undertones and works in a variety of other vodka-forward drinks including martinis. In fact, one reviewer said that they "would not hesitate to mix martinis with Smirnoff Red for [their] friends."
And as the first vodka sold in the United States, Smirnoff has been credited with popularizing vodka-based drinks like the Moscow Mule and Bloody Mary. Today, Smirnoff is a household name when it comes to inexpensive vodkas and can be found for roughly $15 for a 750 ml bottle — an ideal price if you're planning a large party.
Stoli Vodka
Recommended by Rob Levin, Stoli Vodka is a global brand that originated in 1938 and is bottled at the Latvijas Balsams in Riga, which is Latvia's capital city. It's made from natural grains and then triple-filtered through quartz sand and a birch-activated charcoal column. This process has earned the vodka a number of accolades including more than 100 awards around the world.
Overall, Stoli is a smooth-tasting vodka that has an interesting flavor profile featuring marshmallow, minerals, and fruit peels. You also might notice undertones of creamy pastry frosting and sweet citrus rind — flavors that mix well with other similar ingredients.
So, whether you want to stick with the classics or try something new, Stoli offers a unique vodka that will give your cocktails an interesting twist. The company features several recipes on its site including the Stoli Sydney Espresso Coupe which includes vodka, coconut syrup, coffee liqueur, espresso, a pinch of salt, and ice. After mixing it in a shaker, the drink is poured into a frozen coupe glass and garnished with shredded coconut and shaved chocolate. If you're looking to make this drink or others, you can find a 750 ml bottle of Stoli Vodka for roughly $20.
Skyy Vodka
Skyy Vodka — which is bottled in an eye-catching, vibrant blue bottle — offers a unique approach to inexpensive vodkas. Not only is it made with American grains, but it's also enriched by minerals found in the water of the San Francisco Bay Area. This addition creates a faint salinity and minerality in the vodka that enhances the surprising, but pleasant, mouthfeel.
To create Skyy Vodka, the company uses a quadruple-distilled, triple filtration process using California limestone. The end result is a vodka with a remarkable smoothness that is a dependable choice for those who enjoy mixing drinks at home. In fact, the overall taste of this vodka hits above its price point of just $12 for a 750 ml bottle.
Rob Levin, who recommended including Skyy Vodka in this list, says this vodka performs best when used in cocktails and mixed drinks rather than serving it chilled on the rocks. The company that makes Skyy Vodka recommends creating your typical vodka-based drinks as well as a Skyy 75, which includes mixing the vodka with sprigs of rosemary, simple syrup, prosecco, lemon juice, and ice. Or, you could try the Skyy 1st Day of Fall which includes Skyy vodka, apple cider, syrup, and lemon garnished with an apple and cinnamon. No matter what you choose to mix it with, though, Skyy vodka adds a unique spin to your drinks.
Methodology
Just because you're looking for a cheap or inexpensive vodka, doesn't mean you have to compromise on taste or quality in order to stay within your budget. And while vodka that's available around the $10 to $20 price point won't be at the same level as a premium bottle, it also doesn't mean that it needs to be inferior either. With this in mind, we set out to find the best tasting cheap vodkas according to experts.
When selecting inexpensive vodkas, we reached out to mixologists, restaurant managers, bartenders, and beverage professionals for their input and recommendations for the best cheap vodkas under $20. We then took those recommendations and researched each vodka to ensure it was available at that price point or below and that it met the taste profiles that the sources provided. The article is a compilation of those recommendations and research.