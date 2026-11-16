Vodka sometimes gets a bad rap for having a harsh, medicinal taste — especially if you're drinking an inexpensive or "cheap" version of this distilled spirit. But, experts say that finding an affordable vodka between $10 and $20 for a standard 750 ml bottle doesn't have to equal low quality or harshness, especially if you know which ones to try.

In fact, there are a number of affordable vodkas on the market that can provide you with everything you're hoping for and more. Not only can you still expect that coveted smoothness, but you can also find unique flavor profiles just like those you might experience with some premium brands — all without the exorbitant cost. The key is picking the right vodka for you and your preferences.

So, to help you determine which vodkas under $20 are worth every penny, we talked to bartenders, mixologists, and restaurant managers to get some recommendations. Below you will find 10 vodkas under $20 recommended by Sanwar Mal Khokhar, Mixologist and Beverage Program Leader at Sanjh Restaurant & Bar in Texas; Chris Tunstall, Co-Founder, Chief of Brand and Product Development, and Bar and Cocktail Expert for A Bar Above; Justin Young, Lead Bartender at Farm Bar in Chicago; and Rob Levin, General Manager of Il Cervo, in Milwaukee.

Whether you're planning a party or stocking your basement bar, knowing which vodkas under $20 that bartenders and mixologists swear by can help you save money without compromising on taste. Here's a closer look at what they recommend.