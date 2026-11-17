Back in 1984, when the very first Culver's location opened in Wisconsin, it's unlikely that Craig and Lea Culver or their family had an inkling that their little burger joint would one day grow into a well-known franchise. Yet, this is exactly what the burger-slinging, custard-scooping restaurant has achieved. Today, Culver's has a grand total of 1,000 locations spread throughout 26 different states. The franchise has a distinct focus on serving products made with top-notch ingredients, going as far as to use real Wisconsin cheese in its cheese curds. With such a distinct focus on food quality, it's no wonder that the franchise has become one of the regional fast food restaurants that we wish were everywhere.

Even with customers singing the praises of the food quality, it's no secret that everyone seems to have their own little twist or little-known secret to take their Culver's meal up a notch. In fact, if you use social media, it should be no surprise that there are many people out there who claim to have fast food hacks that will change the way you eat forever. To avoid you having to risk a scroll into the rabbit hole that is social media, we have taken this risk for you, compiling a list of hacks for those seeking to level up their meal. But be advised, reading on may leave you with a craving for that iconic butter burger.