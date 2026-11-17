10 Culver's Burger Upgrades To Know Before Your Next Visit
Back in 1984, when the very first Culver's location opened in Wisconsin, it's unlikely that Craig and Lea Culver or their family had an inkling that their little burger joint would one day grow into a well-known franchise. Yet, this is exactly what the burger-slinging, custard-scooping restaurant has achieved. Today, Culver's has a grand total of 1,000 locations spread throughout 26 different states. The franchise has a distinct focus on serving products made with top-notch ingredients, going as far as to use real Wisconsin cheese in its cheese curds. With such a distinct focus on food quality, it's no wonder that the franchise has become one of the regional fast food restaurants that we wish were everywhere.
Even with customers singing the praises of the food quality, it's no secret that everyone seems to have their own little twist or little-known secret to take their Culver's meal up a notch. In fact, if you use social media, it should be no surprise that there are many people out there who claim to have fast food hacks that will change the way you eat forever. To avoid you having to risk a scroll into the rabbit hole that is social media, we have taken this risk for you, compiling a list of hacks for those seeking to level up their meal. But be advised, reading on may leave you with a craving for that iconic butter burger.
Add cheese curds
A very popular item on the Culvers menu are the Wisconsin Cheese Curds. This side dish is exactly how it sounds: Deep-fried cheese curds, created from true Wisconsin cheese, tossed into a deep fryer until a nice and crispy brown. If you are a cheese lover, then chances are you will be a fan of this side dish on its own, especially if you consider pairing it with its Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese Sauce Dip. But when you add the cheese curds on top of your burger, you enter a whole new world of cheesy goodness.
If adding the cheese curds to the burger themselves just doesn't give you enough oomph to go ahead with the idea, then you can also play around with the sauces available. One suggestion, for example, involves ordering a honey mustard and a BBQ sauce. Then you simply dip each cheese curd in both, and then add them onto the burger for extra saucy goodness.
Additionally, if the individual cheese curds just aren't hitting the spot, you can always wait for the elusive Smoked Cheddar Curdburger. This monstrosity of cheese features an entire deep-fried patty, made of ... wait for it ... Wisconsin cheddar cheese. The only problem is that this is typically offered as a limited-time item, so once it's gone, back to the regular D.I.Y. cheese curd fix you go.
Order a side of cheese sauce
As you likely gleaned from the cheese curd hack, most things are better when you add cheese to them. This includes the Culver's Cheese Sauce. One thing that many people who dine at the joint seem to do without even blinking is to pour some cheese sauce overtop and take a bite. The idea of mixing cheeseburgers and cheese sauce may not be a new one, not with recipes floating around out there for mashups like the ultimate cheeseburger dip recipe. Yet, it still remains a simple yet effective way to take that burger up a notch.
Now, as for how to add the cheese sauce to your burger, as the Culver's website states, "you can let your imagination run wild". There are no wrong answers here. One popular method seems to be pouring the sauce on top of the outer edge of the burger with each bite. This allows you to alternate between different sauces as an added bonus, including those that cheese might not mix as well with.
Alternatively, if you are someone who prefers dipping your burger in the sauce, one Facebook influencer went as far as to ask for a side of cheese sauce in a soup cup. While she does mention she was charged a pretty penny, the cheese coverage possibilities were endless with the much bigger cup size. If you're wondering if she thought the price was worth it, her satisfied grin says it all.
Sourdough bread exchange
If you remember anything about the 2020 COVID-19 lockdown, you likely recall that everyone seemed to be fascinated by two things. The first was the obsession with the documentary "Tiger King". The second was that everyone and their dog seemed to be ensconced in the process of making sourdough bread. Perhaps if you were among both groups, you were even making sourdough bread while watching the series. Either way, while "Tiger King" has now faded into the background of Netflix offerings, the joy of sourdough bread has remained a favorite, especially with dedicated Culver's fans. That's right, if you are craving a crispy sourdough fix, you can swap out your average buttered bun for the sourdough variety.
Those that have tried the swap appear to often swear by it, suggesting you can really upgrade your Culver's sandwich with this one simple change. One TikToker who tried the Mushroom and Swiss ButterBurger specifically with the swap even mentioned she was never going back to the regular bun again after trying it. With opinions that strong forming after just one try of the change, this is definitely one you won't want to forget about during your next visit.
Rip it in half to make a double
Alright, this is a simple trick that might seem a bit outlandish, but bear with us here. To use this hack, all you will need to do is order a single burger (any kind), and then rip it in half. You will then take the bottom bun off and smush the two halves together. Now, you are left with a half double cheeseburger. As one TikToker who shared this hack describes it, the only thing better than a regular cheeseburger is a bigger cheeseburger. With the video garnering over 8,000 likes, it seems there are plenty of Culver's customers who would agree with this.
Now you might be wondering how this is a hack. Cutting something in half isn't normally a startling revelation, but in this case it can be useful. If you are in a hurry while you are eating, perhaps on a timed break at work, or rushing off to an after-work event for the evening, you can eat this more quickly. Having your burger in half like this also allows you to dip it into the sauce cup of your choice (yes, including the cheese sauce), without having to pour the sauce onto each bite.
Onion wrapped burger
If you also happen to be a fan of the In-N-Out franchise, found on the West Coast, you may have seen people posting about the trend of ordering something called an Onion-Wrapped Flying Dutchman. This was a trend that (according to Reddit) was mainly aimed at those looking to save some calories by removing the bun from their burger, or alternatively, those looking to avoid gluten. The only flaw of this burger was that you were forced to go to In-N-Out to get it. Well, now those who prefer Culver's or who don't have an In-N-Out in their state can rejoice. Apparently, Culver's will replace its bun with onions just for you.
Now, the TikToker who posted this did mention that you need to ask really nicely in order for them to do this, so make sure you bring your manners along with you for your next visit. But all you need to do is explain that you would like grilled onions to be swapped out with the bun to the cashier (this one won't be available online). This hack gives you that iconic ButterBurger flavor, while still providing both gluten-free and lower-carb benefits. From the influencer's expression of pure bliss when she took that first bite, it's certainly one worth trying, if only just for the taste.
Ask for the works
At Culver's, the goal is a sweet one (and I'm not just referring to getting your custard order into your hands). The franchise really highly values treating customers with care and creating a customer service experience that shines. A part of that is making its food highly customizable. There are over 10 different topping options for its burgers alone, not to mention different bun offerings and patty amounts. Yet, even with all this selection available, it should be known that only two magic words are needed to get you a better burger. All you need to do is order "the works".
Now, it seems over on Reddit, there was one post recently bringing up a bit of a miscommunication that newcomers might have with this topping. The user ordered the works thinking it would include every free topping possible. While this is an understandable mix-up, as the phrase in general is popular in the burger world, at Culver's it means something a little different. If you order a burger with the works here, you will receive pickles, ketchup, mustard, and raw onions. Even if it might be different than what you were expecting, the mixture seems to be a popular favorite within the customer base.
Add the signature sauce to the burger
It seems like every notable fast food franchise has its own twist on sauce these days, though the signature sauce at Culver's came about more recently. Surprisingly, it took nearly 40 years for the restaurant to release its Signature Sauce, claiming that it was perfectly formulated to work with everything from the crinkle fries to ButterBurger. When it comes to what you can expect taste-wise, the franchise has made note that the recipe combines the flavors of buttermilk, Parmesan, and a dash of blue cheese. When Culver's first announced it had rolled out the idea, it had also made mention that this sauce is notably different from many other signature sauces in the game, as these are often a mixture of ketchup, mustard, mayo, and/or BBQ sauces.
As you can imagine, many customers of the franchise (both old and new) agree that the mixture works well on the ButterBurger. You can either go all in and pour the entire contents of the sauce cup directly on top of the burger, or dip your toes in first by just adding a little bit to each bite. A plus is that if you have any sauce leftover after this, you can use it up by dipping your fries or cheese curds in as well, adding another delicious layer to your Culver's experience with just one simple cup of sauce.
Dunk it in some George's chili
The chili over at Culver's certainly has earned itself a reputation on its own with the following of the restaurant, with some even calling it one of the most underrated items on the menu. With this in mind, it's no surprise that people have begun to mix this classic dish with their burger of choice, turning it into something of a chili cheeseburger. You can easily D.I.Y. this hack by scooping some of the regular chili onto your burger, or you can add another twist to this recipe by topping the burger with the Chili Cheese Fries instead. Either way, the reviews suggest that if you enjoy chili, you likely won't regret trying out the combination.
Now, regardless of the wondrous flavors of this Culver's fan favorite dish, you might be wondering who exactly George is, and why this side dish bears his name. Well, if you remember from the first portion of the article, a couple named Lea and Craig Culver founded the restaurant, along with other members of their family. It turns out that George is actually Craig's father. When the first restaurant in the franchise opened back in 1984, George spent a lot of hours working to perfect his chili recipe in that very kitchen. He did this so much so that when the dish was finally released on the menu, it was named after him. A very sweet layer to this hot and steamy dish.
D.I.Y. Big Mac ButterBurger
Alright, even if you are a die-hard Culver's fan, it's likely that you've had a burger or two from other fast food joints. After all, it's not like you're cheating on your relationship with the ButterBurger if you decide to have a Big Mac for lunch one day. But, if you find yourself at the franchise with a craving for a Big Mac (perhaps your taste buds have become confused), never fear. You can actually D.I.Y. your very own ButterBurger Big Mac thanks to the findings of one YouTuber (who typically focuses on food hacks) who tried it out.
Firstly, you're going to need to ask for a few very specific things at the order counter. You'll need to order a Double ButterBurger with cheese, extra pickle, and extra lettuce. You will also need to ask for a side of Thousand Island dressing and an extra bun. Then you will simply need to assemble the meat, toppings, and bun into layers with the dressing, just as you would see on a Big Mac from McDonald's. The hack is a great mash-up of the iconic Big Mac flavors with that fresh, cooked-to-order ButterBurger goodness.
Coleslaw
Coleslaw seems to be a side dish that people either love (and thus require on their plate for fish and chips) or avoid like the plague; there is no in-between. If you happen to be on the love side of the coleslaw feeling scale, then you might enjoy adding the dish to your next order from Culver's. Customers claim that adding a scoop of the tangy side on top of the burger specifically can really raise the flavor up a few notches. If you aren't a coleslaw fan, you might be raising your eyebrows at that claim; however, those who have tried the combination mention they enjoy it on social media.
If this flavor combination has made you do a double take, you aren't alone. It seems that the act of putting coleslaw on burgers in general has many perplexed. The idea of putting coleslaw on burgers is actually a part of comfort food in southern states (though oftentimes they mix it with BBQ sauce as well). As for what the coleslaw actually brings to the table when paired with the burger, it can add an extra crunch and cut the richness of the burger meat with its acidity.