6 Big Changes Coming To Aldi In 2027
There are things you need to know before shopping at Aldi for the first time, like its smaller format and the fact that you'll need a quarter to release a cart. But once you've become a regular and learned the ropes, you might think you know everything there is to know about this popular chain, and perhaps you do — until things change. Some big updates are coming to Aldi in 2027, so you might want to bone up on them and avoid any big surprises.
Although Aldi has plenty of fans, it only has a small percentage of the market share compared to big-box grocery chains like Walmart and Target. The company is trying to change this, however, and is growing rapidly. So, it's natural that things won't stay exactly the same, whether that means changes to products, how stores look, or how stock gets to where it needs to go. Nothing can stay the same forever, and without new developments, the business would likely stagnate.
Whether you're a huge Aldi fan who wants to know what's coming next for your favorite store, you want to know what might be different in your day-to-day visits, or you're generally curious, here's what's in store for the discount supermarket chain in the coming year. These big changes coming to Aldi in 2027 may ultimately lead to everything from more food choices to a better shopping experience for customers.
Aldi will launch the full range of its first-ever ready-made meals
Early in 2027, Aldi will launch its full range of ready-made meals. These are its first-ever meals of this type available in the U.S., so it's a significant move. They started rolling out in fall 2026, but by the end of January 2027, the full range will be available, marking a big change in the types of food available at the chain.
Some people might wonder what the big deal is. It's only a range of pre-prepared, easy-to-cook meals. But the chain is known for its high-quality own-brand products. In the U.K., Aldi has a test kitchen where its products are routinely sampled to make sure they're up to scratch, and the company's foods often rival the big brands in taste tests. So the fact that Aldi will have a ready-made meal line is a big deal for people who aren't that into cooking or who just want occasional easy dinners.
The range includes five single-serving meals and two family-size meals. The single-serve options are chicken fettuccine alfredo, beef bolognese spaghetti, butter chicken and rice, beef brisket with white mac and cheese, and a chicken burrito bowl. Meanwhile, the family offerings are a meat lovers pizza bake and chicken and bacon mac and cheese. The aim of these ready-made meals is to give customers more convenient choices, so it's a change that's great for busy shoppers.
Aldi private-label brands will eliminate 57 ingredients by end of 2027
We already know that Aldi private-label foods are worth buying — there is even a range of big-name brands behind Aldi products — but the brand is set to get even better. It's tightening its ingredient standards, which is good news for health-conscious consumers and anyone worried about the number of additives in what they buy. By December 2027, the chain will remove 44 more ingredients from its private-label food, vitamin, and supplement products, bringing its total restricted list from 13 to 57.
The newly banned ingredients include certain artificial preservatives, colors, flavors, and sweeteners. This includes BHA, BHT, titanium dioxide, potassium bromate, acesulfame K, talc, and neotame. These won't be allowed in any Aldi private-label products.
This isn't Aldi's first round of ingredient cleanup, either. Back in 2015, it became one of the first major grocers to remove certain synthetic colors from its products, along with a handful of other ingredients, including MSG and partially hydrogenated oils. This latest move builds on that, and Aldi says it was driven by customer feedback. The reformulations will roll out in phases through 2027, so you won't see every product change at once. However, by the end of the year, all these newly excluded ingredients should be a thing of the past.
More Aldi stores are converting from Southeastern Grocers
It isn't fresh news that Aldi has bought the Southeastern Grocers chain that owned Winn-Dixie and Harveys, but you will continue to see changes related to this throughout 2027. In case you missed the memo, the acquisition happened in 2024. Since then, dozens have been turned into Aldi stores, but the changes are still ongoing and will continue throughout 2027.
By the end of 2027, the plan is to have converted more than 200 stores overall from the former Southeastern Grocers portfolio into Aldi locations. Not every Winn-Dixie or Harveys is going to be converted, though. Aldi sold roughly 170 of its stores to a group of investors that includes Southeastern Grocers leadership and C&S Wholesale Grocers, so you'll still see some of the old signs around the Southeast.
These conversions also fit into Aldi's ongoing expansion across the country. It's working on bringing many more Aldis to the nation, so these former Southeastern Grocers properties play a significant role. For shoppers in the Southeast, an Aldi might open in the spot where their old supermarket used to be, making the transition smoother. Whether you adore Aldi or simply tolerate it because of its low prices, you can't fault its ambition.
A large Aldi distribution center will open in Florida in 2027
Aldi is making behind-the-scenes changes that you won't see when you walk into a store, but they may affect how well your local Aldi is stocked. In 2027, the chain plans to open a large new distribution center near Jacksonville in Baldwin, Florida. It's one of three new distribution hubs Aldi has announced to keep up with its growth, along with sites in Goodyear, Arizona, in 2028 and Aurora, Colorado, in 2029.
The Baldwin facility isn't a brand new build. It was previously owned by C&S Wholesale Grocers and shut down in 2025. It used to supply Winn-Dixie stores, which ties in neatly with Aldi's Southeastern Grocers conversions. Aldi had already started renovating it as of early 2026, but it isn't planned to open until sometime in 2027.
The project is a $35 million overhaul covering two spaces: a perishable storage and distribution warehouse of nearly 392,000 square feet, and a dry storage space of about 729,000 square feet. That's roughly 1.1 million square feet, so you can only imagine how much food will pass through it. It has also been said by folks at Aldi that the center will create hundreds of new jobs in the area. You might not notice a big difference from this distribution center opening, but it allows more Aldi stores to open up in the region and remain well-stocked.
Aldi will continue opening new stores through 2027 to hit its 2028 target
Aldi's growth isn't slowing down, and 2027 will bring more new stores. The chain is aiming for 3,200 U.S. stores by the end of 2028, and that means it will continue opening new locations throughout 2027, though its exact plans haven't yet been released. So, if you don't have an Aldi near you yet, 2027 could be the year one opens.
In early 2026, Aldi stated it would be at 2,800 U.S. locations by the end of the year. Getting from nearly 2,800 stores to 3,200 means adding roughly 400 more across 2027 and 2028. So, there's a long way to go, but it does seem achievable considering the trajectory the company has been taking in recent years.
Aldi is backing all this up with serious money. By 2028, it will have invested $9 billion over five years to expand its empire. We don't know the ins and outs of whether this is paying off for the discount grocery chain, though we can only assume it's expecting the investment to be worthwhile. For the average person, though, this means affordable groceries are even more widely available, and that can't be a bad thing.
Aldi may continue trialing a new store format in 2027
If you get Aldi anxiety just thinking about those chaotically packed shelves and the overflowing aisle of shame, you might be excited to learn that Aldi has been trialing a new store format. The chain is known for being a bit rough-and-ready in an aim to keep prices down, displaying goods in the boxes they were packed in and keeping stores looking utilitarian. But all this could change if the fresh format proves a hit.
The new style of stores began testing in late 2025, with Aldi revealing more details about the experiment in April 2026. It seems likely that these trials will continue into 2027. The new store style has been tried out in Florida, but the idea is that Aldi will be able to adapt to local needs.
It's not that Aldi is about to change everything about itself. The company would still want to keep costs down with a no-frills approach to grocery shopping. However, with the trials comes the chance to make the format more modern and less rigid. While Aldi's current format might work in some areas, it's not going to work everywhere. For instance, in dense cities where customers walk rather than drive, certain changes to the layout and products on offer might make sense. We look forward to seeing how these changes pan out through 2027 and beyond.