There are things you need to know before shopping at Aldi for the first time, like its smaller format and the fact that you'll need a quarter to release a cart. But once you've become a regular and learned the ropes, you might think you know everything there is to know about this popular chain, and perhaps you do — until things change. Some big updates are coming to Aldi in 2027, so you might want to bone up on them and avoid any big surprises.

Although Aldi has plenty of fans, it only has a small percentage of the market share compared to big-box grocery chains like Walmart and Target. The company is trying to change this, however, and is growing rapidly. So, it's natural that things won't stay exactly the same, whether that means changes to products, how stores look, or how stock gets to where it needs to go. Nothing can stay the same forever, and without new developments, the business would likely stagnate.

Whether you're a huge Aldi fan who wants to know what's coming next for your favorite store, you want to know what might be different in your day-to-day visits, or you're generally curious, here's what's in store for the discount supermarket chain in the coming year. These big changes coming to Aldi in 2027 may ultimately lead to everything from more food choices to a better shopping experience for customers.