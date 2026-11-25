Fast food may not be held to the same high standards as restaurant food cooked by trained chefs, but customers still expect it to be of a certain quality. People expect the food to be made with the ingredients advertised, for example (even better if it also looks as advertised, although to be honest, most fast food meals don't match the marketing posters or commercials).

At the very least, customers expect to be served warm, freshly-cooked food. And yes, there are fast food chains known for cooking food to order, such as Culver's with its ButterBurgers, and Bojangles with its biscuits. But for many others, cook-to-order is not a strict policy. According to former employees and highly observant customers who habitually peek past the counters and into the kitchen, fast food chains sometimes fake freshly cooked food. Even when they serve warm food, some of those orders might have been cooked earlier, then left in a holding shelf for an hour, maybe even longer. So even if they somehow turn up piping hot on a plate or takeout box, they weren't freshly cooked anymore.

Wouldn't you like to know if there's a chance that your food wasn't cooked-to-order, as expected? We can give you some hints. Here are some of the things fast food chains do to make it seem like they are serving freshly cooked food when they're actually not.