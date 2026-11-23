Dollar Tree's 2026 roster of seasonal items has been a goodie. For those who spend months agonizing over mac & cheese recipes (to pangrattato, or not to pangrattato?) and scouring Pinterest for fall-inspired tablescapes (it's a fine line between burnt orange-chic and all-out pumpkin spice madness), leaning into holiday hosting is all part of the fun. This is where Dollar Tree's latest kitchen find comes into play. The chain's Royal Norfolk fall leaves ceramic bowl gives an extra-festive feeling to each place setting.

Priced at $1.50 apiece, they're affordable enough to snag a set, especially if you truly wish to banish dreary kitchenware this year. The ceramic bowls measure 6 inches in diameter and 3 inches in height. The bowls are also dishwasher- and microwave-safe, crucial for the dish-clattering bustle of a busy host's kitchen. Dollar Tree suggests they're pretty robust too, which is backed by customer reviews of previous Royal Norfolk drops. One Reddit user commented on the ceramic brand's quality, saying, "Just love them. I have all different colors. They are sturdy [and] heavy."

Given how costs can rack up at this time of year, it's helpful to know that these bowls appear to be a steal in terms of quality. One customer who reviewed the product on the chain's website said, "I got this set last year. It looks high-end and no one ever believes that I got it at Dollar Tree."