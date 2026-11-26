Breweries have been quenching Americans' thirst for a long time, and many classic brews have experienced a rise and fall in popularity across the United States. Appealing to different tastes and different regional preferences, some of these beers continue to enjoy fiercely loyal followings, while others have quietly begun to slide under the radar.

The country's history has had a direct impact on the success of some of these beers, as many brands suffered during Prohibition in the 1920s and 1930s. During this time when alcohol was no longer legal and banned from public spaces, some breweries got creative with experiments in "near beer" that paralleled clandestine home brewing. But nothing compared to the real thing, and beer in its truest form came back with increased popularity once alcohol was legalized again in the 1930s. However, some breweries lost their influence by the end of the 20th century through a complicated series of corporate takeovers and shifting consumer trends.

The beer brands that have survived these market shifts are largely considered classics, but not necessarily because they are the most stunning or remarkable in terms of flavor. Most of the beers on this list are simply easy to sip and appreciated for being affordable. The majority have maintained loyal, local fans, though some are desirable because their limited distribution has made them tantalizingly elusive. Here is a list of 10 classic American beers that are difficult to find, but which nevertheless enjoy a devoted regional pride.